Scherzer allows four hits as Nats beat Orioles

BALTIMORE -- Washington’s Max Scherzer decided to bypass pitching in this year’s All-Star game to take the ball Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles.

He simply felt it was more important to keep his team on track. Ultimately, the Nationals benefitted greatly from that decision.

Scherzer allowed two runs over 8 2/3 innings and Washington took the three-game series against their regional rival with a 3-2 victory.

After enduring three straight losses, Washington has won back-to-back games entering the All-Star break. The Orioles have lost 10 of 13 and fell to .500 for the first time since June 2.

“Everybody played well today,” Scherzer said. “That’s what feels good. We had a good team win and we won the series. That’s what I‘m proud about, how we could win as a team.”

Scherzer (10-7) allowed a two-out homer to Baltimore center fielder Adam Jones in the first inning. From there, the right-hander retired the next 14 batters. Scherzer, who entered the game with opponents batting just .188 against him, gave up four hits and struck out seven. He has not allowed a walk in his past four starts.

Jones, who has 14 homers on the season, went deep again with two outs in the ninth to cut the margin to 3-2. However, Washington right-hander Drew Storen entered and struck out Orioles right fielder Chris Davis to pick up his 27th save.

“With the exception of a couple of swings from Adam, (Scherzer) was pretty good,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “He threw where he wanted to. We pushed him to a 110-plus [pitches]. ... He threw some curveballs today, change-ups when he had to. He used his fastball effectively. It just tells us he’s in command of all of them.”

Nationals third baseman Yunel Escobar went 3-for-4 for his 26th multi-hit game of season. He is batting .321.

Baltimore left-hander Wei-Yin Chen (4-5) also had another effective outing. He allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits with six strikeouts and no walks over eight innings. It was his fifth quality start -- the most by Orioles’ starting pitcher this season.

“Wei-Yin’s been solid for us,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. “After having him for a while we’ve got a pretty good idea what works for him and what doesn‘t. He’s really taken to it. He’s been solid. I’ll tell you something, too, that goes unnoticed is how he is in day games. It kind of tells you a little something about not only conditioning but being ready. He’s a guy when you try to move some things around, it always seems to fit in his makeup.”

Chen ran into trouble in the fourth when he allowed three runs on four hits. Designated hitter Dan Uggla tied the game with an RBI single and first baseman Tyler Moore followed with a two-RBI double that gave the Nationals a 3-1 lead.

“Overall, I felt pretty good,” Chen said. “It’s only that I lost three runs in the fourth inning and that’s the biggest thing in the loss today.”

Those were all of the runs that Scherzer would need as he has now allowed just two earned runs or fewer in 14 of his 18 starts.

Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop managed the second hit against Scherzer with a one-out single in the sixth that fell just in front of left fielder Clint Robinson, who went 2-for-4. Baltimore designated hitter Jimmy Paredes also singled that inning, but Scherzer got Jones to pop out on one pitch to end the threat.

“Max is competitor,” Uggla said. “He’s a team guy. He is a force. There was never a doubt that he was going to pitch today. It’s team-first.”

NOTES: Orioles RF Chris Davis was back in the lineup batting fourth after sitting out the previous game with a stomach bug. ... Nationals 1B Ryan Zimmerman (foot) could begin a rehab assignment by the end of the week, according to manager Matt Williams. ... Baltimore RHP Kevin Gausman started Sunday for Triple-A Norfolk to stay on his regular schedule. He will likely return to the big-league club after the All-Star break.