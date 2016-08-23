Bundy, Orioles hold off Nationals

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore pitcher Dylan Bundy bounced back from a subpar outing and earned some high praise in the process on Monday night.

Bundy pitched six solid innings, Mark Trumbo hit a two-run homer, and the Orioles defeated the Washington Nationals 4-3.

Coming off a poor outing in a loss to the Boston Red Sox, the 23-year-old right hander allowed two runs on three hits while walking four and striking out four versus the NL East leaders.

"No. 1, we've never seen him. No. 2 he has an electric fastball," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said of Bundy's success. "He reminds me of the old Mets, like Tom Seaver and Gary Gentry and those guys.

"He has one of the best curve balls we've seen. We heard he had great stuff, it was just a matter of his command."

Bundy (7-4) did struggle with command and permitted at least one baserunner in five of six innings while throwing a career-high 94 pitches.

"It was one of those nights I had to battle. I was missing off the corners a little bit, not as bad as the past two outings, but I was missing some," Bundy said. "I had to battle through a leadoff walk, a leadoff double, stuff like that."

Jonathan Schoop added a solo home for Baltimore, which had lost three straight.

The teams finish their two games in Baltimore on Tuesday night and then travel down to Washington for two more Wednesday and Thursday.

Washington trailed 4-3 when Daniel Murphy doubled leading off the eighth. The next batter, Bryce Harper, grounded back to pitcher Donnie Hart, who saw Murphy had gone too far off second and threw him out as he tried to get back.

"I was fortunate enough to see some film earlier today on one of the plays where the ball is hit back to the pitcher and he took off running," Hart said. "So in that situation I kind of told myself to check him. And sure enough...I turned around and he had his head down going to third, so it just so happened we were able to get him."

Brad Brach later struck out Ryan Zimmerman to end the inning with runners on second and third, and Zach Britton pitched the ninth for his 38th save.

Danny Espinosa hit his 19th homer of the season for Washington (73-51), and Anthony Rendon clubbed his 16th.

Washington's scheduled starter, Stephen Strasburg, was placed on the disabled list Monday due to a sore right elbow after struggling in his past three starts.

A.J. Cole, called up from Triple-A Syracuse before the game, made his first major league start of the season and just the second of his career. Cole (0-1) went seven innings, providing some rest for Washington's overworked bullpen, and allowed four runs on five hits.

"He did more than save our bullpen, he threw a heckuva game," Baker said. "Great poise and great command against a very good offense."

The 24-year-old right-hander struck out eight and walked two.

"Been a weird couple of days," Cole said. "This is what the game is. You've got to be ready. This is what I've been getting ready for."

Washington got to Bundy in the first.

Trea Turner walked, stole his 14th base in 35 games and scored when Murphy grounded a single up the middle for his 90th RBI of the season.

The Orioles (68-56) were hitless until Schoop led off the third with a moon shot over the left-field foul pole for his 20th home run. The blast survived a crew chief's replay review and tied the game.

Rendon made it 2-1 Nationals when, leading off the fourth, he homered to left-center on an 0-1 pitch.

Manny Machado opened the Baltimore fourth by lining a double off the left field wall. Chris Davis then doubled to right and Trumbo followed by launching his 38th homer to left-center, and the Orioles suddenly had a 4-2 lead.

NOTES: The Orioles reinstated C Matt Wieters from the paternity list. C Francisco Pena, who was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, will remain with the team. C Caleb Joseph (batting .193 in 114 at-bats) was optioned to Norfolk. ... Orioles LHP T.J. McFarland (left knee inflammation) allowed three runs on six hits in two innings during a rehab start for Double-A Bowie on Monday night. ... Since baseball returned to Washington in 2005, the Orioles own a 34-23 lead in the Beltway series.