Gausman, Jones lead Orioles past Nationals

BALTIMORE --- The Baltimore Orioles seem to be at their best against the Washington Nationals in the annual "Beltway Series."

Kevin Gausman threw six scoreless innings, Adam Jones tied a career high with four hits and the Orioles took both games against the Nationals at Camden Yards with an 8-1 victory Tuesday night.

The four-game, home-and-home series now shifts 38 miles south to Nationals Park.

"It's a really good team," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "They're one of the best teams in baseball and in that league, so it was tough. We caught a couple young pitchers, but we had a couple young pitchers, too, that did well. Yeah, we'll get on a bus tonight and head over to Washington and play a good team two more times."

Gausman (5-10) scattered six hits with two strikeouts and two walks to pick up his second consecutive win. Chris Davis hit his 30th home run with a solo shot in the eighth for Baltimore, which leads the all-time series 35-23.

The Orioles tied the Rockies and Mets with a season-high three successful managerial challenges in a game.

Washington shortstop Trea Turner had a career-high four hits, raising his average to .320, but he was called out twice attempting to steal second.

"This is a young man that is very determined," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said about Turner. "You have to give him credit for having some gumption and going out there and being aggressive."

Danny Espinosa provided Washington's only run with an RBI single off Vance Worley in the seventh. Matt Wieters, however, responded for Baltimore later that inning with his second RBI of the game that gave the Orioles a 7-1 lead.

Washington rookie Reynaldo Lopez (2-2) struggled with his command, putting his team in an early hole. Lopez allowed six runs (four earned) on seven hits over just 2 2/3 innings.

"Sometimes you try to do certain things out there and the results are not what you expect," Lopez said through an interpreter. "You try to focus on the control and the zone and it's not there. Some of the pitches were close. The umpire did not call them the way I like him to. But that's part of the game."

The Orioles took a 1-0 lead in the first on a two-out RBI single by Mark Trumbo, who was thrown out trying to take second. Trumbo's previous seven hits had all been home runs, dating to Aug. 11.

Lopez's struggles continued into the following inning. Pedro Alvarez walked and scored on a double by Wieters down the right-field line. Jones delivered a two-out RBI single to increase the lead to 3-0.

"We've got a lot of professional hitters here who know how to hit with men in scoring position, not just homers," Jones said.

Turner entered the game 14 of 15 on stolen-base attempts and tried to steal twice against Wieters in the first and third innings. He was initially ruled safe both times, but those calls were overturned after a pair of challenges by Showalter.

That proved costly for Washington as Baltimore scored three more times in the third on an RBI double by Jonathan Schoop and a two-run error by Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy on a sharp grounder by J.J. Hardy.

"If I make that play there [Lopez] gets to go an extra inning," Murphy said. "Unfortunately, I didn't give him that chance tonight. Six runs compared to four runs is totally different, especially in this ballpark."

NOTES: Orioles RHP Chris Tillman did not have a good work day Tuesday and he likely is headed to the disabled list, according to manager Buck Showalter. Tillman (15-5, 3.76 ERA) had a start pushed back three days last week because of right shoulder discomfort. ... Nationals RHP Joe Ross (right shoulder inflammation) did not experience any setbacks with his bullpen session Tuesday. "Our head trainer came in and gave me the thumbs up," Baker said. The Nationals are considering initially using Ross out of the bullpen when he returns. "We want him, if possible, on the playoff roster," Baker said. "There's always a possibility for your fourth or fifth starter to be in the bullpen anyway." Ross is 7-4 with a 3.49 ERA in 16 starts this season. ... Baltimore RHP Darren O'Day (right shoulder rotator cuff strain) continues to make progress, but likely will not be able to come off the disabled list when he is eligible on Saturday, Showalter confirmed.