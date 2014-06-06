Preview: Nationals at Padres

The Washington Nationals have rediscovered their offense, while the San Diego Padres emerged victorious despite mustering just one hit in their last game. The teams will test their mettle in their second series this season as they open a three-game set in San Diego on Friday. Washington has outscored the opposition by an impressive 38-12 margin en route to winning five of its last six games, highlighted by the completion of an emphatic sweep of reeling Philadelphia on Thursday.

San Diego snapped a three-game losing streak in peculiar fashion as Everth Cabrera’s bunt single in the first inning was all it mustered in a 3-2 victory over Pittsburgh on Wednesday. “The most important thing is that we won the game,” Cabrera said. “It doesn’t matter how.” Aesthetics aside, the Padres have scored a league-worst 191 runs - and managed a total of eight while splitting a four-game series with the Nationals from April 24-27.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN (San Diego)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Tanner Roark (3-4, 3.25 ERA) vs. Padres RH Tyson Ross (6-4, 2.85)

Roark put forth a stellar performance in his last meeting with San Diego, scattering three hits and striking out a season-high eight in a complete-game shutout on April 26. The 27-year-old has dropped four of his last five decisions but suffered a hard-luck loss against Texas on Sunday. Roark allowed a solo homer by Leonys Martin among his seven hits in as many innings but found himself on the wrong end of the 2-0 decision.

Ross recorded his fourth win in five decisions by allowing two runs in six strong innings of a 4-2 triumph over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. The 27-year-old has yielded one earned run in five of his last six outings while posting a 2.06 ERA during the month of May. Ross will make his first career start versus Washington after permitting three runs in six frames over three relief appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington OF Denard Span, who is 3-for-7 with a double against Ross, is 14-for-33 during his seven-game hitting streak.

2. San Diego 2B Jedd Gyorko is expected to go on the 15-day disabled list Friday as he deals with plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

3. Nationals 1B Adam LaRoche, who belted a two-run homer on Thursday, has gone deep three times in his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Padres 1