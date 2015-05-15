Preview: Nationals at Padres

San Diego utilityman Cory Spangenberg flew under the radar during the Padres’ active offseason, but he’s been hard to overlook lately. The rookie is making a strong case for regular playing time as the Padres head into Friday’s matchup against the visiting Washington Nationals, who opened the four-game series Thursday with an 8-3 loss.

Spangenberg homered twice in Thursday’s victory and is 9-for-25 over his last eight games for the Padres, who have won four of their last six. The 24-year-old has provided a boost at second and third base while the Padres wait for Jedd Gyorko and Will Middlebrooks to break out of season-long slumps. Spangenberg has been nearly as hot as Washington catcher Wilson Ramos, who is hitting 24-for-62 during his career-high 16-game hitting streak. The Nationals have won 12 of their last 16 games despite a lack of production from shortstop Ian Desmond, who is hitting .225 with seven RBI.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (2-2, 4.20 ERA) vs. Padres RH Odrisamer Despaigne (2-1, 5.13)

Zimmermann feels right at home at Petco Park, where he’s gone 2-1 with a 0.60 ERA in four career starts. The 28-year-old recorded his fifth straight quality start last Sunday, when he received a no-decision against Atlanta after yielding three runs over six innings. Matt Kemp is 6-for-14 with two home runs against Zimmermann, who is 2-2 with a dominant 1.90 ERA in seven career starts against San Diego.

Despaigne is set to make his first appearance since May 7, when he allowed eight runs on 10 hits over five innings in an 11-0 loss to Arizona. The 28-year-old owns a career 4-1 record with a 2.11 ERA in 12 games (nine starts) at Petco Park. Despaigne is making his second consecutive start in place of Brandon Morrow (shoulder) following three straight relief appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego OF/1B Wil Myers (tendinitis in left wrist) is expected to avoid the disabled list but could miss the entire series against Washington.

2. Nationals CF Denard Span has reached base safely in 18 of his last 20 games.

3. Padres OF Melvin Upton Jr. (foot) will likely begin a minor-league rehab assignment this weekend.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Padres 3