Preview: Nationals at Padres

April seems like a distant memory to the Washington Nationals and star right fielder Bryce Harper, who is having a May to remember. Harper has powered the Nationals to 13 wins in their last 17 games, and they’re one half-game back of the New York Mets in the NL East heading into Saturday’s matchup against the host San Diego Padres.

Harper leads the National League with 13 homers, including eight in his last nine games. The Nationals received a scare in Friday’s 10-0 rout of the Padres as Jayson Werth left the game after being hit on the left wrist with a pitch, but the left fielder’s X-rays were negative and he’ll be reevaluated on Saturday. While the Nationals rank fourth in the majors in runs scored at 4.86 per game, the Padres have been shut out in four of their last 11 games. San Diego will likely be without outfielder/first baseman Wil Myers (tendinitis) for the remainder of the series, but he could return to the starting lineup on Tuesday.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Max Scherzer (3-3, 1.99 ERA) vs. Padres RH Andrew Cashner (1-6, 3.07)

Scherzer bounced back from a shaky outing against Miami by holding Arizona to one run in seven innings last Monday. Washington has scored a combined two runs in his three losses and 25 in his three victories. The 2013 AL Cy Young award winner faced the Padres on April 13, 2014 and struck out 10 but took the loss after allowing four runs in five innings.

Cashner has lost four consecutive starts despite posting a 3.33 ERA during that stretch. The Padres are 1-6 in his starts and the 28-year-old leads the majors with 10 unearned runs allowed. Cashner, who has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 21 straight starts at home, owns a 2-2 record and 3.76 ERA in nine career games (four starts) against Washington.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington placed RHP Doug Fister on the 15-day disabled list with forearm tightness and recalled RHP A.J. Cole from Triple-A Syracuse.

2. Padres C Derek Norris is 7-for-16 with a home run and six RBI against Washington, which drafted him in the fourth round of the 2007 draft.

3. Washington RHP Casey Janssen (shoulder) could be activated from the disabled list as early as Sunday.

PREDICTION: Nationals 3, Padres 1