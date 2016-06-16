Preview: Nationals at Padres

The Washington Nationals posted a dramatic victory in their series finale against the Chicago Cubs and aim to carry the momentum when they begin a 10-game road trip with a contest at the San Diego Padres on Thursday. The National League East-leading Nationals scored twice in the bottom of the 12th inning for a 5-4 victory on Wednesday to take two of three from the NL-best Cubs.

Washington has won eight of its last 10 games as it opens a four-game set with the lowly Padres. Jayson Werth drove in the winning run with his second hit of Wednesday's contest and he is 12-for-28 with 10 RBIs over his last eight games. San Diego broke a four-game losing streak by recording a 6-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday but stands 14 games behind the San Francisco Giants in the NL West. Padres left fielder Melvin Upton Jr. went 5-for-11 with two homers in the three-game series against the Marlins after starting June in a 6-for-41 funk.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Tanner Roark (5-4, 2.93 ERA) vs. Padres RH Erik Johnson (0-3, 7.71)

Roark is coming off a solid outing in which he held Philadelphia scoreless on six hits over seven innings. He has allowed two or fewer runs in four of his last five starts but allowed five runs in three innings during the one bad outing of the stretch. Roark is 2-0 with a 0.45 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against San Diego and typically has success retiring Upton (2-for-14, five strikeouts).

Johnson lost in his San Diego debut on Saturday when he gave up five runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings versus Colorado. He was acquired in the deal that sent James Shields to the Chicago White Sox and gave up two homers against the Rockies and has served up seven in just 16 1/3 major-league innings this season. Johnson has frequently had control issues during his 19 major-league starts, issuing 51 walks in 102 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals 3B Anthony Rendon is just 3-for-22 over his past six games.

2. Padres RHP Fernando Rodney has converted all 13 save opportunities and hasn't allowed an earned run in 23 1/3 innings this season.

3. Washington RF Bryce Harper is mired in a 14-game homerless drought and has just four RBIs in June.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Padres 1