Preview: Nationals at Padres

Bryce Harper ended a 14-game homerless drought in the series opener and looks to follow up a three-RBI performance when the Washington Nationals visit the San Diego Padres on Friday in the second contest of a four-game set. Harper had just four RBIs in June before clubbing a two-run homer and adding an RBI single in Thursday’s 8-5 victory over the Padres.

Wilson Ramos and Anthony Rendon also went deep in the series opener as Washington won for the ninth time in its last 11 games. Harper, the defending National League MVP, started the season strong with nine homers and 24 RBIs in April but has just five homers and 17 RBIs in the past 6 1/2 weeks. The Nationals have the second-best road record (22-13) in the majors — just behind the Chicago Cubs (22-12) — while San Diego is just 16-21 at home, including 1-3 on the current seven-game homestand. The Padres have lost five of their last six overall games and have allowed 26 runs in their last three defeats.

TV: 10:40 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Joe Ross (5-4, 3.01 ERA) vs. Padres LH Christian Friedrich (3-1, 2.12)

Ross struck out eight in his last outing against Philadelphia but received a no-decision as he allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings. He is 2-0 over his last four outings after losing each of his previous four turns. Ross, the brother of injured San Diego starter Tyson Ross, won his lone career start against the Padres when he gave up one unearned run and one hit in six innings Aug. 27.

Friedrich has been sharp with a 3-0 mark and 1.82 ERA over his last four starts. He struck out a season-high nine in six innings against Colorado in his last turn when he allowed one unearned run and two hits in a no-decision. Friedrich is 0-2 with a 14.00 ERA in four career appearances (two starts) against the Nationals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres 1B Wil Myers went 2-for-3 with a homer and two walks in the opener and eight of his 15 homers have come in June.

2. Washington SS Danny Espinosa is hitless in seven at-bats in the past two games after going 10-for-21 over his previous six contests.

3. San Diego reportedly signed RHP Edwin Jackson to a minor-league contract Thursday.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Padres 4