Preview: Nationals at Padres

San Diego Padres first baseman Wil Myers figures to be a busy man when the All-Star Game comes to Petco Park next month. Myers looks to strengthen his candidacy for the National League roster Sunday as the Padres conclude a four-game series against the visiting Washington Nationals, who had their three-game winning streak snapped with Saturday’s 7-3 loss.

Myers already has been named as an ambassador for next month’s All-Star Week events, but the 25-year-old is also making a strong case to be on the NL squad with a .291 average, 16 home runs and 44 RBI. The 2013 AL rookie of the year was 3-for-4 and belted his ninth homer this month on Saturday as struggling San Diego won for the second time in its last eight games. The Nationals have won 10 of their past 13 games but saw their bullpen falter again Saturday as left-hander Felipe Rivero allowed six runs (five earned) without recording an out in the eighth inning. Veteran Shawn Kelley has taken over as the team’s primary closer in place of Jonathan Papelbon, who was placed on the disabled list earlier this week with a right intercostal strain.

TV: 4:40 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (3-5, 3.96 ERA) vs. Padres LH Drew Pomeranz (5-7, 2.88)

Gonzalez allowed three runs and struck out nine over 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision Tuesday against the Cubs and has 19 strikeouts over his past two starts covering 13 1/3 innings. The 30-year-old posted a 1.86 ERA through his first eight starts but has dropped his last four decisions. Jon Jay is 4-for-9 against Gonzalez, who is 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA in four career starts against the Padres, including a rough outing Aug. 26 when he yielded five runs (four earned) over 4 2/3 innings.

Pomeranz is looking to bounce back after allowing five runs with five walks over five innings in a loss to Miami on Tuesday. The 27-year-old has seven quality starts in his 13 outings this season, and his .189 opponents average ranks third among all qualifying National League starters, behind only Clayton Kershaw (.170) and Jake Arrieta (.173). Pomeranz tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against Washington on July 6, 2012, when he was pitching for Colorado.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington OF Ben Revere is 16-for-47 (.340) with nine runs scored and five stolen bases over his last 11 games.

2. San Diego closer Fernando Rodney has worked 24 1/3 innings this season without an earned run allowed.

3. The Nationals are 19-10 against the Padres since the start of the 2012 season.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Padres 5