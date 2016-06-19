Padres stun Nationals with six-run eighth

SAN DIEGO -- Jon Jay raced home on a bases-loaded throwing error by pitcher Felipe Rivero for the tiebreaking run in a six-run eighth inning Saturday night as the Padres rallied from a two-run deficit to defeat the Washington Nationals 7-3 at Petco Park.

Wil Myers, who homered in the first inning, tied the game with a two-run double in the eighth before Rivero fielded a bases-loaded comebacker hit by Brett Wallace and threw wild to the plate allowing Jay to score the go-ahead run.

Reliever Blake Treinen issued a bases-loaded walk to Melvin Upton Jr. and pinch-hitter Yangervis Solarte flared a two-run, opposite-field single to left to give the Padres six runs in the inning before the Nationals had retired a hitter.

The Padres first eight batters in the eighth reached base safely after the Nationals broke up a pitching duel between right-handers Max Scherzer of Washington and Colin Rea of the Padres with single runs in the seventh and eighth to take a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the eighth.

Catcher Wilson Ramos scored from second on what was scored an infield single with two out in the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie. Ramos singled with one out in the seventh and advanced to second when Rea walked Stephen Drew.

Brandon Maurer replaced Rea and retired Danny Espinosa on a fly to right for the second out. Pinch-hitter Anthony Rendon hit a sharp grounder to the left of first baseman Myers, who knocked the ball down and chased it toward foul territory. Maurer reached first before Rendon, but couldn't catch Myers' flip. As Myers retrieved the ball, Ramos, who never delayed at third, raced home to break a 1-1 tie.

The Nationals made it 3-1 in the eighth when Michael Taylor led off with a single, advanced to third on a pair of ground outs and scored on a single by Ryan Zimmerman off Padres reliever Kevin Quackenbush (4-3), who got credit for the victory.

Rivero (0-3) suffered the loss.

The loss snapped a three-game Nationals winning streak and was only Washington's third loss in the last 13 games. The Padres had lost six of their previous seven games.

Scherzer found himself locked in a pitching duel with Rea through six innings with the single run allowed by each coming in the first inning.

Scherzer allowed one run on four hits with 10 strikeouts over six innings. Rea was charged with two runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings.

With one out in the first Rea issued a walk to Taylor, who stole second and scored on a two-out single to center. Rea didn't allow another hit until Drew led off the fifth with a single. Drew was doubled off first when Espinosa lined out to Myers.

Meanwhile, Myers tied the game in the first with a 369-foot, opposite-field homer into the right-field stands. The homer was the National League-leading 18th allowed by Scherzer and was the 16th hit by Myers, including his ninth in June.

Wallace singled with two out in the first and Myers was the only other Padres baserunner through the first five innings on a third-inning double that hit half-way up the wall in left.

Going into the sixth, Rea had retired nine of the previous 10 hitters he faced while Scherzer had retired 13 of 14, including nine via strikeouts.

Both teams failed to score after getting their leadoff runner on in the sixth and advancing a runner to second with less than two out.

Ben Revere opened the Nationals' sixth with a single and stole second. But Rea retired the next three hitters on fly balls. Jay singled to open the Padres sixth, but was forced at second on Myers' grounder to short. Myers stole second, but Scherzer struck out Matt Kemp and retired Wallace on a fly to left.

NOTES: Padres RHP Tyson Ross threw from the bullpen mound for the first time since Opening Day. He threw 17 pitches, all strikes. Manager Andy Green said Ross will accompany the Padres on their upcoming road trip and continue throwing bullpens. ... Green said 2Bs Cory Spangenberg (out since April 20 with a quad strain) and Jemile Weeks (out since May 8 with a hamstring strain) won't be returning until after the All-Star break. Neither is running at the moment.