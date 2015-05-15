EditorsNote: rewords end of third graf

Padres pound Nationals after long rain delay

SAN DIEGO -- It was a rare Thursday night in San Diego, and the rain had nothing to do with it.

The San Diego Padres thumped the Washington Nationals 8-2 after a weather delay of nearly two hours.

However, the strange part was seeing Padres second baseman Cory Spangenberg slug his first two home runs of the season and catcher Derek Norris finish with five RBIs, one shy of his career high.

“It took us a couple of interruptions, but we got it done,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. “The key to the game was how the starting pitchers fared. Tyson (Ross) came out of the chute and did his thing, and we got their guy.”

Ross (2-3) got the win, working five-plus innings in a game that was delayed by rain for 1 hour and 56 minutes after the first batter. Ross was charged with two runs on five hits and three walks, and he struck out six. He lost his three previous decisions and hadn’t won since April 12.

“As a starting pitcher, you wait five days. so what’s a couple more hours,” Ross said after resuming his start after a rain stopped. “I kept moving and didn’t let my body cool down.”

Nationals starter Doug Fister (2-2) lasted only two innings and was nicked for seven runs and eight hits.

“I can’t make any excuses for what I did tonight,” Fister said. “It’s one of those night I didn’t do my job at all and put my team in a hole from the get-go.”

Spangenberg, Norris, right fielder Matt Kemp, first baseman Will Middlebrooks and left fielder Justin Upton had two hits apiece for San Diego.

“Ball was just up and in the middle of the plate,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said of Fister. “Couple of singles and then the homer got us down early. He didn’t throw where he wanted to tonight.”

Few teams have been hotter than the Nationals, who entered the game with wins in 12 of their past 15 games.

However, the Padres, who were coming off a 4-5 road trip, jumped on Fister when the rain subsided. They scored three times in the first inning, added four more in the second and one more in the third.

When Fister returned to the mound after the rain delay, it was clear he didn’t possess his best stuff. Four of the first Padres he faced got hits.

“There could be a lot of reasons for it, whether it’s mechanical or the focus on where I‘m aiming,” he said. “I just have to be better than that.”

The first inning’s big blow was a three-run homer by Norris, his third of the year. Norris’ blast on a 86 mph fastball came after Kemp and Upton singled, and it gave the Padres a 3-0 cushion.

The Padres extended the lead to 7-0 in the second. Spangenberg struck his first homer of the season, and Upton hit a run-scoring single. Norris nearly struck his second homer in two innings, when his triple bounced high off the left-center-field fence to score Kemp and Upton.

Nationals catcher Wilson Ramos extended his career-high hitting streak to a major-league-best 16 games with an RBI single in the fourth inning, cutting the deficit to 7-1.

Spangenberg’s second homer of the game gave the Padres an 8-1 edge in the fourth inning.

Ross exited after consecutive walks to open the sixth inning, but Dale Thayer, the first of three Padres relievers, retired the side to strand the runners.

NOTES: Padres OF Wil Myers received a cortisone injection in his sore left wrist. Manager Bud Black said Myers could be available in two to four days. ... Padres 1B Yonder Alonso increased his range of motion in his strained right shoulder, but there’s no timetable for his return. ... San Diego RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder) has yet to be cleared to resume throwing. ... Nationals 3B Anthony Rendon (knee, oblique) went to the team’s Florida facility to begin baseball activities. ... Washington RHP Casey Janssen (shoulder) will throw on consecutive days in his final rehabilitation hurdle. ... Washington LHP Felipe Rivero (stomach) continues to build his arm strength, manager Matt Williams said.