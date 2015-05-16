Zimmermann, Nationals dominate Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Things to count on in San Diego: fish tacos, nice sunsets and Washington’s Jordan Zimmermann pitching well.

Zimmermann felt right at home at Petco Park in leading the Nationals past the San Diego Padres on Friday night, 10-0.

“He pitches well here,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “He feels comfortable here and he pitched well again.”

Zimmermann (3-2) worked six scoreless innings, allowing six hits and a walk to win his fourth straight decision. He struck out six as the Padres were shut out for the fourth time in 11 games and for the sixth occasion this season.

Zimmermann lifted his record to 3-1 at Petco Park with a 0.50 ERA, with 40 strikeouts and two walks.

“I don’t know what it is,” he said about his San Diego showings. “I had a good fastball tonight and I could throw it inside with a purpose. That opened up the slider and curveball.”

Reliever A.J. Cole blanked the Padres over the final three innings for his first save.

Bryce Harper’s National League-leading 13th home run was just one of the Nationals’ season-high 16 hits as they had little trouble with Padres starter Odrisamer Despaigne and the three relievers.

“He’s got to make better pitches,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “His secondary pitches aren’t effective right now. They’re not serving any function.”

The win, however, could have come with a cost. Left fielder Jayson Werth was struck by a Despaigne pitch on the left wrist in the second inning. Werth ran the bases but was replaced on defense by Tyler Moore when Washington took the field. Werth was restricted to 81 games in 2012 because of a broken left wrist.

Williams said the post-game X-rays were negative but Werth will be monitored.

For the Padres, Despaigne (2-2) was battered for his second straight start, charged with seven runs and 10 hits in three innings. In his last two outings, both losses, Despaigne has given up 15 runs in eight innings.

“I think my control has been a little inconsistent,” he said through a translator. “One time it’s my fastball that’s not working and the next time it’s my curveball that’s not working. It’s just a matter of consistency.”

What was troubling for the Padres is Despaigne’s disappointing start came at home. In 12 career games, nine starts, at Petco Park, Despaigne was 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA. But on Friday, he battled his command as the Nationals had little trouble figuring out his deceptive arm angles and pitches.

For the Nationals, who had five players with at least two hits, it was their 13th win in 17 games and keeps alive their chances of winning their sixth consecutive series.

The Padres had a chance to cut into their deficit in the fifth, but couldn’t score after loading the bases with no outs.

Harper’s home run in the fourth increased Washington’s advantage to 8-0.

Washington tacked on three runs in the third inning for a 7-0 cushion as Despaigne continued to struggle. Second baseman Danny Espinosa had a two-run double, after shortstop Ian Desmond’s RBI single.

Despaigne wasn’t very good in his previous start and his follow-up followed suit.

The Nationals sent nine batters to the plate in a four-run first inning, with the first four batters getting hits.

Harper’s RBI single drove in center fielder Denard Span, then first baseman Ryan Zimmerman’s walk forced in third baseman Yunek Escobar.

Catcher Wilson Ramos didn’t extend his major league-high, 16-game hitting streak -- that came with a third-inning single -- but his double-play ball chased in Werth. Desmond’s single scored Harper to push the Nationals to a 4-0 lead.

“I think we knew were going to get going and everyone knew that,” Harper said. “We have such a great team.”

NOTES: Nationals RHP Doug Fister was placed on the disabled list with tightness in his right forearm. Fister took Thursday’s loss in San Diego, exiting after allowing seven runs in two innings. ... RHP A.J. Cole was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse, his second stint with Washington this season. ... Padres manager Bud Black said OF Wil Myers (wrist) could be available for next week’s series against the Cubs. ... RHP Josh Johnson, who is coming back from arm surgery, had a bullpen session earlier Friday.