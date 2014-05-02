Preview: Nationals at Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals send their aces to the mound Friday in the opener of a three-game series between the National League East rivals. Cliff Lee will take the mound for the host Phillies, who were rained out on Wednesday before having a scheduled off-day on Thursday. Stephen Strasburg goes for the Nationals, whose pitching staff has allowed a total of eight runs over the last five games.

Washington capped off a series victory over Houston with a 7-0 win on Wednesday behind Anthony Rendon’s big night which featured four hits, including a homer, and three RBIs. Lee better beware as Rendon, who is filling in for injured third baseman Ryan Zimmerman, is batting 13-for-23 with two home runs and 11 RBIs against left-handed pitchers this season. Philadelphia lost the opener of its two-game set with the New York Mets 6-1 before the series finale was washed away.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (2-2, 4.24 ERA) vs. Phillies LH Cliff Lee (3-2, 3.29)

Strasburg is coming off back-to-back strong starts in which he has allowed a total of two runs in 13 innings with a 20-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The 25-year-old has been much better at home (2.25 ERA, .245 opponents’ average) than on the road (9.00, .325). In six career starts against Philadelphia, Strasburg is 2-1 with a 2.65 ERA, including his only career complete game - a 6-0 win last Aug. 11.

Lee only struck out two batters in six innings against Arizona on Saturday and surrendered five runs - three earned - en route to a no-decision. In his previous two outings, Lee struck out 23 against only one walk while allowing one run over 17 frames. The former Cy Young Award winner is 6-4 with a 2.87 ERA against the Nationals, including 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in three starts in 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. The current Phillies own a collective .211 average against Strasburg with SS Jimmy Rollins and 2B Chase Utley combining for three hits in 27 at-bats.

2. Washington 2B Danny Espinosa is 7-for-19 (.368) against Lee with three home runs.

3. Veteran INF Kevin Frandsen, who led the National League in pinch hits as a member of the Phillies last season, is currently hitting .289 for the Nationals, including 2-for-11 as a pinch hitter.

PREDICTION: Nationals 3, Phillies 1