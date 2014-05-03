Preview: Nationals at Phillies

A.J. Burnett looks to give the Philadelphia Phillies’ struggling bullpen some much-needed relief Saturday when he takes the mound against the host Washington Nationals, who have won five of their last six games. The Phillies’ bullpen blew its sixth save on Friday when Washington scored three runs in the eighth inning against Mike Adams and Jake Diekman and held on for a 5-3 win in the series opener. The Phillies’ bullpen ERA of 5.07 ranks last in the National League and the six blown saves are tied for second.

Washington recorded its ninth come-from-behind victory on Friday and the Nationals are close to getting several key players back in the lineup. Catcher Wilson Ramos (hand) hit two homers in extended spring training on Friday and could rejoin the team next week, and pitcher Doug Fister (lat) is expected to make his Nationals debut Wednesday in a start against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pinch-hitter Scott Hairston (oblique) could be activated from the disabled list on Sunday, but third baseman Ryan Zimmerman (thumb) will likely be out another two to four weeks.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Tanner Roark (2-0, 2.76 ERA) vs. Phillies RH A.J. Burnett (1-1, 2.15)

Roark retired the first 16 batters last Saturday against the Padres en route to his first career complete game, a three-hit shutout. “He competes and he’s got the ability, certainly, to pitch at this level,” manager Matt Williams told reporters. “He’s got four quality pitches that he throws, all of them for strikes.” The 27-year-old is 9-1 with a 1.98 ERA in 19 career games (10 starts) and he carries an 18-inning scoreless streak into Saturday’s contest.

Burnett earned his first win last Sunday against Arizona, allowing five hits without a walk and striking out eight over eight scoreless innings. The 37-year-old, who is 8-3 with a 3.08 ERA in 17 career games (16 starts) against the Nationals, has an 0.83 ERA in three starts since being diagnosed with an inguinal hernia. “He said that’s keeping him humble,” catcher Wil Nieves told reporters. “Instead of trying too hard, he’s throwing nice and easy. Hopefully, he’ll have the hernia all year.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies OF Domonic Brown is hitless in his last 12 at-bats.

2. The Nationals have won eight of their last 10 games against Philadelphia by a combined 63-29 score.

3. Philadelphia’s starting pitchers have not recorded a win in the team’s first 11 home games.

PREDICTION: Phillies 4, Nationals 1