Preview: Nationals at Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies hope to ride the momentum from their trip to Milwaukee as they host the Washington Nationals in the opener of their three-game series Friday. Philadelphia began its 10-game road trip in horrid fashion, losing two of three in Miami before being swept of a three-game set at Pittsburgh in which it produced only two runs in each contest. The last-place Phillies took out their frustrations on the Brewers, outscoring the National League Central leaders 25-11 while sweeping the four-game series.

Washington dropped a 4-3 decision at Baltimore on Thursday to fall into a first-place tie with Atlanta in the NL East. Jayson Werth homered and Ryan Zimmerman recorded two hits and an RBI, but the Nationals were unable to overcome an early 4-0 deficit and lost for just the third time in 11 contests. Washington dropped two of three at Philadelphia at the beginning of May before registering a three-game sweep at home in early June.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), CSN (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (6-4, 2.79 ERA) vs. Phillies RH A.J. Burnett (5-8, 3.92)

Zimmermann was forced to settle for a no-decision against Chicago on Sunday despite scattering seven hits over six scoreless innings. The 28-year-old All-Star has lowered his ERA from 4.07 over his last seven starts, allowing fewer than three runs in each outing. Zimmermann evened his career record against Philadelphia to 5-5 after yielding five hits over eight scoreless frames on June 3.

Burnett is coming off a loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday, when he allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings against his former team. The 37-year-old has won only one of his last five starts but has given up three earned runs or fewer while working at least six frames in each outing. Burnett fell to 9-4 in 19 career games (18 starts) versus the Nationals after surrendering a season high-tying eight runs and 10 hits over six innings at Washington on June 4 in his worst start of the campaign.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington LF Bryce Harper is 1-for-20 over his last six contests while C Wilson Ramos is riding a career-best 13-game hitting streak.

2. Phillies 1B Ryan Howard went deep Thursday, ending his 20-game homerless drought.

3. Nationals SS Ian Desmond suffered a right thumb injury when he was hit by a pitch in Thursday’s loss and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Phillies 2