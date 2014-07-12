Preview: Nationals at Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies look to record a season-high sixth straight victory when they host the Washington Nationals in the middle contest of their three-game series on Saturday. After sweeping a four-game set at Milwaukee to salvage a split of their 10-game road trip, the Phillies rolled to a 6-2 triumph over the Nationals in Friday’s opener. Jimmy Rollins homered twice and A.J. Burnett tossed 7 2/3 strong innings for Philadelphia, which has scored 31 runs during its winning streak.

Washington remained even with Atlanta for first place in the National League East despite suffering its third loss in four games. Bryce Harper hit his second homer of the season while All-Star Jordan Zimmermann lasted only 3 1/3 innings before exiting with an undisclosed injury. The Nationals are 4-3 against the Phillies this season but just 1-3 at Citizens Bank Park.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (7-6, 3.47 ERA) vs. Phillies LH Cole Hamels (3-5, 2.87)

Strasburg has won just one of his last five starts, settling for a no-decision against Baltimore on Monday despite allowing only two runs and four hits over seven innings. The 25-year-old has struggled mightily on the road this season, going 1-5 with a 5.13 ERA in eight outings. Strasburg has pitched well against Philadelphia over his career, however, posting a 3-1 record and 2.32 ERA in eight meetings.

Hamels snapped his five-game winless streak on Monday at Milwaukee as he held the Brewers to two runs - one earned - over 6 2/3 innings. The 30-year-old has yielded three runs or fewer in each of his last eight starts but is just 2-2 in that span. Hamels has held Washington’s number over the years, going 15-6 with a 2.58 ERA and 190 strikeouts over 184 2/3 frames in 28 outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington SS Ian Desmond sat out Friday’s game after suffering a right thumb injury at Baltimore a night earlier.

2. Rollins has recorded three homers and seven RBIs in his last three games while Phillies OF Domonic Brown has driven in seven runs over his last four contests.

3. Nationals C Wilson Ramos enters Saturday with a career-best 14-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Phillies 4, Nationals 3