Preview: Nationals at Phillies

The Washington Nationals attempt to go into the All-Star break with at least a share of first place in the National League East when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday for the rubber match of their three-game series. Washington bounced back from a series-opening loss by outlasting the Phillies 5-3 in 10 innings on Saturday. Ryan Zimmerman snapped a tie with an RBI single while former Phillie Jayson Werth homered and drove in three runs as the Nationals improved to 3-8 in extra-inning affairs and stayed even with Atlanta for the top spot in the East.

Philadelphia overcame a 3-0 deficit as Marlon Byrd delivered a two-run single in the sixth inning and Ben Revere recorded an RBI base hit in the eighth to forge a tie. However, the Phillies were unable to overtake the Nationals and failed in their attempt at a season-best sixth consecutive victory. Philadelphia has lost five of its last six at home, where it is among the worst in the league at 19-28.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), CSN (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Tanner Roark (7-6, 3.12 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Kyle Kendrick (4-8, 4.46)

Roark’s four-start winning streak is becoming a distant memory as he’s lost his last two outings - both to the Chicago Cubs. After yielding four runs over six innings at Wrigley Field on June 27, the 27-year-old was reached for four runs in seven frames at home on July 4. Prior to those starts, Roark allowed three runs or fewer in nine straight outings after being tagged for seven runs over four innings of a loss at Philadelphia on May 3.

Kendrick can thank his offense for putting an end to his three-start winless streak as he came away with a 9-7 victory at Milwaukee on Tuesday despite surrendering seven runs and 11 hits over 5 2/3 innings. The 29-year-old continued to struggle in the opening inning, allowing five runs against the Brewers to raise his season total in the frame to 21 earned runs in 18 outings. Kendrick fell to 5-9 with a 4.86 ERA in 25 career games (23 starts) versus the Nationals after yielding four runs over seven frames on June 5 at Washington.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Nationals were 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position prior to Zimmerman’s hit.

2. Washington RHP Jordan Zimmermann was diagnosed with a strained biceps and will miss the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

3. Washington C Wilson Ramos’ career-best hitting streak ended at 14 games on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Nationals 8, Phillies 3