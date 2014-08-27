FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Nationals at Phillies
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 28, 2014 / 3:11 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Nationals at Phillies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Washington Nationals look to avoid their first three-game losing streak in two months when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday for the finale of their three-game series. Washington failed to extend its lead over second-place Atlanta in the National League East, dropping a pair of one-run decisions to Philadelphia. The Nationals rallied from a 3-0 deficit Tuesday, only to suffer a 4-3 loss as an error by shortstop Ian Desmond in the eighth inning led to the winning run.

Washington, which has not lost three straight since June 25-27, remained 7 1/2 games ahead of the Braves despite falling to 0-2 on its nine-game road trip. Carlos Ruiz plated the decisive run with a sacrifice fly while Freddy Galvis and Darin Ruf homered as Philadelphia improved to 6-2 on its nine-game homestand. Four of the Phillies’ wins during the stretch at Citizens Bank Park were of the one-run variety.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Doug Fister (12-4, 2.38 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Kyle Kendrick (6-11, 4.93)

Fister had his streak of consecutive starts without allowing an earned run snapped at three Friday, when he yielded four on seven hits and a walk in a loss to San Francisco. The 30-year-old surrendered a total of two earned runs over his previous five outings. Fister suffered his first loss in three career starts against Philadelphia on Aug. 1 despite giving up only two runs in seven frames.

Kendrick ended his four-start winless streak Friday, even though he yielded four runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings against St. Louis. The veteran, who celebrated his 30th birthday Tuesday, has allowed four or more runs in seven of his last nine starts. Kendrick fell to 5-10 lifetime against Washington on July 13, when he surrendered five runs in 5 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia has won three straight series for the first time since June 2-14 and captured a set against a division rival for the first time since recording a three-game sweep in Atlanta from June 16-18.

2. Washington 1B Adam LaRoche was relegated to pinch-hitting duties Tuesday due to tightness in his back.

3. Jonathan Papelbon’s save on Tuesday was his 100th as a member of the Phillies tying Brad Lidge for fourth place on the franchise list.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Phillies 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.