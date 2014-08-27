Preview: Nationals at Phillies

The Washington Nationals look to avoid their first three-game losing streak in two months when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday for the finale of their three-game series. Washington failed to extend its lead over second-place Atlanta in the National League East, dropping a pair of one-run decisions to Philadelphia. The Nationals rallied from a 3-0 deficit Tuesday, only to suffer a 4-3 loss as an error by shortstop Ian Desmond in the eighth inning led to the winning run.

Washington, which has not lost three straight since June 25-27, remained 7 1/2 games ahead of the Braves despite falling to 0-2 on its nine-game road trip. Carlos Ruiz plated the decisive run with a sacrifice fly while Freddy Galvis and Darin Ruf homered as Philadelphia improved to 6-2 on its nine-game homestand. Four of the Phillies’ wins during the stretch at Citizens Bank Park were of the one-run variety.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Doug Fister (12-4, 2.38 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Kyle Kendrick (6-11, 4.93)

Fister had his streak of consecutive starts without allowing an earned run snapped at three Friday, when he yielded four on seven hits and a walk in a loss to San Francisco. The 30-year-old surrendered a total of two earned runs over his previous five outings. Fister suffered his first loss in three career starts against Philadelphia on Aug. 1 despite giving up only two runs in seven frames.

Kendrick ended his four-start winless streak Friday, even though he yielded four runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings against St. Louis. The veteran, who celebrated his 30th birthday Tuesday, has allowed four or more runs in seven of his last nine starts. Kendrick fell to 5-10 lifetime against Washington on July 13, when he surrendered five runs in 5 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia has won three straight series for the first time since June 2-14 and captured a set against a division rival for the first time since recording a three-game sweep in Atlanta from June 16-18.

2. Washington 1B Adam LaRoche was relegated to pinch-hitting duties Tuesday due to tightness in his back.

3. Jonathan Papelbon’s save on Tuesday was his 100th as a member of the Phillies tying Brad Lidge for fourth place on the franchise list.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Phillies 2