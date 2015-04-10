Preview: Nationals at Phillies

The Washington Nationals scored six runs in their first series of the season and will look to snap out of an early offensive funk Friday when they open a three-game road series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Nationals lost two of three to the New York Mets and scored their only three runs Thursday once the game had essentially been decided.

Washington is dealing with several key injuries, but five of the team’s current regulars, including Ryan Zimmerman, are batting .200 or below. The Nationals’ star-studded rotation has lived up to the hype, and Gio Gonzalez will attempt to continue that run Friday. Gonzalez is 6-4 with a 3.05 ERA lifetime against Philadelphia, although he has struggled with veteran outfielder Grady Sizemore (7-for-14, three RBIs). The Phillies, who also lost two of three to begin their season, will turn to journeyman Jerome Williams, who was solid down the stretch last season.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (2014: 10-10, 3.57 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jerome Williams (2014: 2-5, 6.71)

Gonzalez’s win totals have declined and his ERA has increased in each of his first three seasons with the Nationals, although he battled a shoulder injury last year. He was terrific down the stretch in September, going 4-1 with a 2.48 ERA including a solid start against Philadelphia on Sept. 7. Gonzalez allowed only one home run in 140 at-bats against left-handed batters in 2014, which could signify a tough matchup for the Phillies’ southpaw-heavy lineup.

Williams struggled mightily with Houston and Texas last season before going 4-2 with a 2.83 ERA in nine starts for Philadelphia. The 33-year-old struck out just 38 hitters in 57 1/3 innings but generally kept the Phillies in the game when he took the mound. Perhaps his least effective start in a Philadelphia uniform came Sept. 5 against Washington, which roughed up Williams to the tune of five runs in five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Gonzalez has hit a home run in his first start in each of the last two seasons. In all, he has three career home runs.

2. Nationals OF Bryce Harper was 4-for-7 with a walk and a home run in the first two games before going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Thursday.

3. Philadelphia won 10 of 19 meetings a season ago despite being outscored by 14 runs.

PREDICTION: Nationals 10, Phillies 3