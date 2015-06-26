Preview: Nationals at Phillies

After following up a 16-strikeout gem with his first career no-hitter, Max Scherzer looks to continue his run of dominance when the Washington Nationals open a three-game series at the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. Scherzer came within one strike of throwing a perfect game versus Pittsburgh on Saturday and has retired 54 of 57 batters with 26 strikeouts in his past two starts.

While the odds are astronomical of Scherzer matching Johnny Vander Meer’s record of tossing consecutive no-hitters, the National League Player of the Week has pitched well versus Philadelphia in all three starts this season. Washington won its sixth straight contest with a convincing 7-0 rout of Atlanta on Thursday, but did so with Bryce Harper sitting out with a leg cramp. Harper, who scored the winning run in the Nationals’ 2-1 victory in 11 innings on Wednesday, is 10-for-22 (.455) with a homer versus Friday starter Aaron Harang. The Phillies saw their modest three-game winning streak end with a thud in a 10-2 setback to the New York Yankees on Wednesday afternoon.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Max Scherzer (8-5, 1.76 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Aaron Harang (4-9, 3.41)

Signed to a seven-year, $210 million deal in the offseason, Scherzer was slow to pay dividends out of the blocks before winning seven of his last nine trips to the mound. The 30-year-old is 2-0 in three outings versus Philadelphia this season, allowing one run on four hits in eight innings in victories on both April 17 and May 22. Ben Revere is 10-for-19 with six runs scored in his last four contests and 7-for-21 (.333) in his career versus Scherzer.

Harang lost his sixth straight start on Saturday after allowing four runs on seven hits in six innings of a 10-1 setback to St. Louis. The 37-year-old was pitching well until Randal Grichuk’s three-run shot in the sixth, accounting for the sixth homer he’s allowed in his last three starts. Harang also pitched well in his last meeting with the Nationals on May 24, but suffered the hard-luck loss despite allowing two runs in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington’s starting rotation has tossed a franchise-best 41 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings over its last six contests.

2. Philadelphia rookie 3B Maikel Franco was a blistering 13-for-21 with three homers and 11 RBIs during a five-game stretch before going 0-for-4 on Wednesday.

3. Nationals SS Ian Desmond, who belted a two-run homer on Thursday, is just 3-for-18 in his last five contests.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Phillies 1