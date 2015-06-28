Preview: Nationals at Phillies (Game 1)

The Washington Nationals have a chance to extend their winning streak from seven to nine games Sunday as they visit the Philadelphia Phillies for a traditional doubleheader. The National League East rivals played 1 1/2 innings on Saturday before the middle contest of their three-game series was delayed by rain for 1 hour, 27 minutes before being postponed.

Washington has allowed a total of seven runs during its seven-game streak, yielding more than one only twice. Max Scherzer continued his dominating run on the mound and Michael Taylor ripped a double among his two hits and scored twice as the Nationals breezed to a 5-2 triumph in Friday’s series opener. Taylor is 11-for-27 with six runs scored during his seven-game hitting streak for division-leading Washington. Philadelphia obviously is singing a different tune, having dropped 16 of its last 21 games to sit comfortably in the cellar.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (4-5, 5.90 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Kevin Correia (0-1, 4.30)

Strasburg came back strong from a trapezius injury that kept him out of action for over three weeks, scattering four hits over five scoreless innings against Atlanta on Tuesday to record the win. The 26-year-old exited his start at Cincinnati on May 29 after walking the leadoff hitter in the second frame with a stiff neck, throwing a total of 16 pitches. Strasburg is 5-2 with a 2.48 ERA and his only career shutout in 13 outings versus Philadelphia.

Correia remains in search of his first victory as he makes his fourth start for the Phillies. The 34-year-old tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his debut with the club but has surrendered 11 runs - seven earned - over nine frames in his last two outings. Correia has posted a 3-4 record and 3.32 ERA in 15 career games (seven starts) against Washington.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals OF Bryce Harper has missed the last two games with tightness in his right hamstring.

2. Philadelphia rookie 3B Maikel Franco is hitless in his last eight at-bats after going 13-for-21 with three home runs and 11 RBIs during a five-game stretch.

3. Washington 3B Yunel Escobar is day-to-day with swelling in his hand after being hit by a pitch in the series opener.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Phillies 3