Preview: Nationals at Phillies

The Washington Nationals hope to have MVP candidate Bryce Harper back in the lineup Monday when they continue a six-game road trip with the first of three against the Philadelphia Phillies. Harper left Sunday’s 5-0 win at Miami in the first inning after colliding with Marlins second baseman Derek Dietrich.

The star right fielder passed concussion tests but the Nationals will continue to evaluate his situation heading into Philadelphia. Washington didn’t need their best player in the lineup Sunday, instead riding Max Scherzer’s eight sparkling innings to snap the club’s five-game skid. The Nationals still trail the first-place New York Mets by 9 1/2 games in the National League East with 20 contests left to play. Philadelphia split four games with the Chicago Cubs over the weekend and is in a tie with Atlanta for last place in the division.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (12-8, 3.32 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Aaron Nola (6-2, 3.56)

Zimmermann will be making his 30th start of the season, extending a run of four straight years reaching that mark of durability. He has won four straight decisions and allowed exactly one earned run in each of his last three outings, including a 5 2/3-inning effort in a no-decision against the New York Mets on Tuesday. The 29-year-old gave up two earned runs over 6 1/3 innings in his lone meeting with the Phillies on April 18 and he has a 2-4 record with a 4.99 ERA in six career starts at Philadelphia.

Nola bounced back from a rocky outing two turns ago to blank Atlanta over seven frames on Tuesday. He struck out a career-high seven while improving to 3-1 with a 2.10 ERA at home. A first-round pick of the Phillies in 2014, Nola has yet to face Washington.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals 2B Anthony Rendon is 9-for-20 during a five-game hitting streak.

2. Philadelphia is one pinch-hit home run shy of tying the franchise record of 11 set in 1958.

3. Phillies closer RHP Ken Giles is unscored upon over his last 13 innings.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Phillies 3