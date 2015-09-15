Preview: Nationals at Phillies

Although Jayson Werth has seen the Washington Nationals plummet out of contention in the National League East, he still managed to relieve some stress against his former team. After belting a pair of homers and driving in five runs in the series opener, Werth looks to send Washington to its third straight win when it continues its three-game series versus the host Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

Werth, who is 2-for-6 with three RBIs versus Tuesday starter David Buchanan, has seen the Nationals fall 9 1/2 games behind the first-place New York Mets with just 19 remaining on their schedule. Anthony Rendon homered and had four hits during Washington’s 8-7 triumph in 11 innings on Monday to improve to 13-for-26 during his six-game hitting streak. Freddy Galvis is 5-for-10 with a homer and four RBIs in his last two contests for Philadelphia (56-89), which reclaimed the worst record in baseball following its ninth loss in 12 outings. Galvis, however, has struggled versus Tuesday starter Stephen Strasburg, going 2-for-9 with three strikeouts.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (8-7, 4.30 ERA) vs. Phillies RH David Buchanan (2-8, 9.11)

Strasburg yielded two homers for the second straight start and suffered the setback against the New York Mets on Wednesday despite striking out a season-high 13 batters. The 27-year-old looks to take out his frustration versus the Phillies, against whom he owns a 6-2 career mark with a 0.92 WHIP while allowing them to bat just .210. Strasburg has won two of his three decisions versus Philadelphia this season, pitching at least seven strong innings in both wins while getting blitzed for six runs (five earned) on seven hits in 3 2/3 frames in the loss on May 23.

Buchanan’s return to the rotation did little to end the troubles of the Georgia State product, who allowed four runs on 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings of an 8-1 setback to Atlanta on Wednesday. The 26-year-old pitched well in his lone meeting with Washington this season on April 19, but suffered the loss despite permitting three runs on six hits in five frames. Buchanan has struggled with the long ball, surrendering six homers in his last four outings while issuing at least three walks in five of his last nine trips to the mound.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington 3B Yunel Escobar is 13-for-28 with seven runs scored during his six-game hitting streak.

2. Philadelphia 3B/LF Cody Asche has two homers and five RBIs in his last three contests.

3. Nationals OF Michael Taylor is 1-for-16 with eight strikeouts in his last four games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Phillies 2