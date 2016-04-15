Preview: Nationals at Phillies

The Washington Nationals are off to a great start, but this weekend’s opponent also has exceeded expectations over the last week. Washington begins a three-game set on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday with both teams looking to extend early-season winning streaks.

Washington enters this series with five straight victories, including a four-game sweep of Atlanta this week. The Nationals have given up a total of nine runs during their five consecutive victories - a streak during which they have yet to score more than six runs in any game. The Phillies have followed a similar formula of late, as they have won three games in a row despite totaling eight runs in those contests. Philadelphia’s Opening Day starter, Jeremy Hellickson, will get the nod Friday against Washington youngster Joe Ross, who is facing the Phillies for the first time.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Joe Ross (1-0, 1.29 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jeremy Hellickson (1-0, 1.54)

Ross allowed one run over seven frames in his season debut against Miami. As a rookie last season, he made 13 starts and three relief outings, posting a 3.64 ERA en route to a 5-5 record. He has never faced any player on the Phillies.

Hellickson has delivered two solid starts to begin his Phillies career, most recently a victory over the Mets in which he yielded two runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings. He has 11 strikeouts against one walk this season and has not given up a hit in 18 at-bats against lefties. Hellickson has a 6.97 ERA in two previous starts versus Washington and has allowed two hits and three walks to Bryce Harper in six lifetime plate appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Phillies have scored three runs or fewer in eight of their 10 games.

2. The Nationals took 12 of 19 meetings with the Phillies a season ago.

3. Former Philadelphia closer Jonathan Papelbon, who was traded to Washington last summer, is 5-for-5 in save opportunities this year.

PREDICTION: Nationals 8, Phillies 3