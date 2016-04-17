Preview: Nationals at Phillies

Over the last three decades, Barry Bonds and Albert Pujols are the only players to win back-to-back National League MVP awards. Bryce Harper is off to a strong start in his bid for a second straight MVP and looks to wrap up his weekend in style when the Washington Nationals visit the Philadelphia Phillies in a Sunday matinee.

Harper erupted for the best season of his career - by far - in 2015 and is off to a strong start this year, batting .343 with five home runs and a 1.299 OPS. Of course, those numbers have increased significantly of late as the 23-year-old outfielder has homered in three straight contests -- including the first two games of this series -- to help increase his team’s winning streak to seven games. Harper’s three RBIs helped Washington to an 8-1 triumph on Saturday as Max Scherzer drove in two runs while allowing only one in seven innings. The Nationals’ Gio Gonzalez and the Phillies’ Charlie Morton take the ball Sunday with both hurlers in search of a second straight excellent outing.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, MASN/WUSA 9 (Washington), CSN (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Charlie Morton (1-1, 5.23)

Gonzalez allowed three hits over six scoreless innings Tuesday in a 2-1 victory against Atlanta in his season debut. He held left-handed batters hitless in eight at-bats in that contest, which that likely comes as no surprise to Ryan Howard, who is 0-for-11 with six strikeouts in his career against the two-time All-Star. Gonzalez was 2-1 with a 2.92 ERA against Philadelphia last season and is 8-5 with a 3.02 ERA lifetime against the Phillies.

Morton rebounded from a poor season debut to twirl 6 2/3 scoreless innings against San Diego his last time out. He still has to improve his control (six walks in 10 1/3 innings) but he’s averaging 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, well above his averages in previous years. Daniel Murphy is 3-for-19 while Jayson Werth is 4-for-12 with a couple homers against Morton.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Phillies have scored more than three runs only twice in 12 games this season. Meanwhile, the Nationals have allowed three runs or fewer in eight of 10 contests.

2. Washington, which is gunning for its third division title in the last five seasons, already has a five-game lead on second-place Philadelphia in the NL East.

3. Phillies OF/1B Darin Ruf was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Saturday and enters this one with one hit in 12 at-bats on the season. However, he is 8-for-23 with eight walks, three homers and nine RBIs versus Gonzalez.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Phillies 2