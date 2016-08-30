Preview: Nationals at Phillies

Max Scherzer is making a late push to get his name into the National League Cy Young conversation and goes for his 15th victory Tuesday night when the visiting Washington Nationals continue their three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Washington eased to a 4-0 win in the series opener, beating the Phillies for the seventh straight time this season.

Scherzer, who has lost only once in his last nine starts, will be facing Philadelphia for the fourth time this season. He owns a 6-1 record and 2.36 lifetime ERA against the Phillies, including a pair of victories and a no-decision in 2016. Ex-Phillie Jayson Werth continues to torment his former team, hitting his third homer in four games overall and his 18th against Philadelphia -- his second-highest total versus any opponent. Odubel Herrera has four multiple-hit games in the last eight for the Phillies, who have dropped eight of their last 12.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Max Scherzer (14-7, 2.92 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (9-12, 3.87)

Scherzer matched his victory total from last year with an overpowering performance last time out against Baltimore, striking out 10 and giving up only two hits over eight scoreless innings. Scherzer is 4-1 since the All-Star break and has recorded double-digit strikeouts in half his eight starts during that span. Scherzer has limited the trio of Ryan Howard, Maikel Franco and Freddy Galvis to a combined 5-for-49.

Eickhoff stretched his unbeaten streak to five starts with a solid performance at the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, giving up two runs on four hits over six innings. It was the third victory in four turns for the 26-year-old Eickhoff, who has compiled a 5-5 record with a 3.05 ERA in 10 starts at Citizens Bank Park. He won his lone career start versus Washington last year, matching a career high with 10 strikeouts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals 2B Trea Turner is 17-for-32 during a five-game hitting streak.

2. Franco has one extra-base hit in his last nine games.

3. Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg (elbow) threw a bullpen session on Monday.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Phillies 2