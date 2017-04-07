Preview: Nationals at Phillies

Max Scherzer begins defense of his National League Cy Young Award on Friday when the Washington Nationals open a three-game series at Philadelphia. The Phillies return home after losing two of three to the Cincinnati Reds, while the Nationals' bullpen struggled in Friday's loss to Miami as the team failed to complete a three-game sweep.

Scherzer, in his third season with Washington, posted a 20-7 record with a 2.96 ERA en route to his second career Cy Young Award. The 32-year-old had to play catch-up this spring after suffering a broken knuckle late last season, although the injury was not diagnosed until December. “I’m good to throw 100 pitches (Friday),” said Scherzer, who essentially went the entire offseason without picking up a ball due to the injury. “That’s what’s so exciting about where I was at to where I am now. I’m going to be able to compete in this first turn of the rotation.” Scherzer will be opposed by Vincent Velasquez, who struck out 16 batters in his 2016 home debut as part of an up-and-down rookie campaign.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, MASN (Washington), NBC 10 (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Max Scherzer (2016: 20-7, 2.96 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Vincent Velasquez (2016: 8-6, 4.12)

Scherzer went 3-0 with a 2.02 ERA in five starts against the Phillies last season and is 7-1 with a 2.14 ERA in 11 starts overall versus Philadelphia. Cameron Rupp (4-for-20, nine strikeouts) has struggled against Scherzer, while Maikel Franco's numbers (1-for-15) are even worse. Right-handed batters hit just .156 with a .189 on-base percentage in more than 400 at-bats against Scherzer last season.

Velasquez had a much better ERA at home (2.88) than on the road (5.37) last season and held opponents to a .204 average at Citizens Bank Park, compared to a .314 mark in visiting ballparks. He made one start against Washington and was credited with the win after yielding up three runs in six innings while pitching opposite Scherzer. The Nationals put eight baserunners on that day, but Jayson Werth striking out twice in three hitless at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies OF Daniel Nava could get another start Friday after hitting home runs in his first and second at-bats for the Phillies on Thursday.

2. The Nationals won 14 of 19 meetings last season.

3. Washington 1B Ryan Zimmerman went 5-for-12 with two homers in the opening series against Miami.

PREDICTION: Nationals 2, Phillies 1