Preview: Nationals at Phillies

Aaron Nola and Jeremy Guthrie return to the mound following long absences from regular-season action on Saturday when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Washington Nationals. The Nationals aim to stay hot after winning Friday's series opener 7-6 behind a solid start from Max Scherzer and three home runs.

Bryce Harper and Daniel Murphy hit early two-run shots before Jayson Werth's three-run blast made it 7-0 and Washington held on despite some iffy performances by its bullpen. Guthrie hopes to lead the team to its fourth win in five games as he takes the hill for the first time since 2015. The veteran right-hander, who turns 38 on Saturday, will be opposed by the 23-year-old Nola, whose sophomore season ended on July 28 due to an elbow injury. The Phillies have lost three of their first four games and have allowed 14 runs in the last two contests.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), NBC (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Jeremy Guthrie (NR) vs. Phillies RH Aaron Nola (6-9, 4.78 ERA)

Guthrie did not pitch in the majors in 2016 and posted a 7.17 ERA in Triple-A last season, but he earned a roster spot with a strong Grapefruit League performance. “He threw the ball very good (this spring),” manager Dusty Baker said of the former Oriole and Royal, among others. “This is one reason why we kept him in the system as well. There’s going to be times when we’re going to need that spot start from certain people." Guthrie went 8-8 with a 5.95 ERA for the Royals in 2015 in his last major league action.

Nola enjoyed an impressive beginning to his 2016 season before posting a 9.82 ERA over his final eight starts. He gave up five runs in 1 2/3 innings in his final exhibition start and now must contend with a Washington squad that has hit a collective .306 against him with one home run every 12 at-bats. Harper's numbers (7-for-11, two homers) are particularly impressive, while Werth also has homered twice against the young righty.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies SS Freddy Galvis has two doubles and two home runs in the first four games.

2. Philadelphia C Cameron Rupp is 2-for-11 with five strikeouts on the young season.

3. Washington's first four games have all been decided by two runs or fewer.

PREDICTION: Phillies 7, Nationals 3