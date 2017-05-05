The Washington Nationals' offense took a bit of a dip this week following its 23-run explosion on Sunday, but the pitching was enough to lead the team to a series win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Nationals will try to get the arms and the bats on the same page when they begin a five-game road trip by visiting the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Washington scored 14 or more runs five times in April, capped by the 23-5 win over the New York Mets on Sunday, but totaled only six runs in its first three games in May. The Nationals leaned on the pitching against the Diamondbacks this week, and ace Max Scherzer capped the series win by striking out 11 in seven strong innings in Thursday's 4-2 triumph. The Phillies, who split six games with Washington last month, enter the series in a slump after dropping six of the last seven. Philadelphia, which dropped a 5-4 decision in 13 innings at the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, will try to get some length out of rookie starter Nick Pivetta while the Nationals counter with Stephen Strasburg.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (2-1, 3.09 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Nick Pivetta (0-1, 3.60)

Strasburg went seven innings in each of his five April starts and did not suffer a loss until Saturday, when he was reached for three runs on six hits while striking out a season-low two. The former No. 1 overall pick struck out at least eight in each of his previous three turns, two of which came against the Phillies. Strasburg limited Philadelphia to a total of five runs and 10 hits in 14 innings but did not factor in the decision in either start.

Pivetta made his major-league debut at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday and scattered two runs and nine hits over five innings while absorbing the loss. The Canadian was 3-0 with a 0.95 ERA in three starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley before getting the call to the majors. Pivetta posted a 3.61 ERA in 90 career minor-league games.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals star RF Bryce Harper (groin tightness) left Thursday's game and is day-to-day.

2. Phillies RF Aaron Altherr is 7-for-16 with three doubles and a home run in his last four games.

3. Philadelphia SS Freddy Galvis is 1-for-12 in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Phillies 3