Preview: Nationals at Phillies
May 7, 2017 / 2:48 AM / 3 months ago

Preview: Nationals at Phillies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Philadelphia Phillies are losers of four straight and seven of their last eight games, and not even a return home could break them out of the funk. The Phillies, who won five straight in their own park before dropping the opener of a homestand on Friday, will try to get back on track when they host the Washington Nationals in the second of a three-game series on Saturday.

Philadelphia pitchers were victimized by the long ball while giving up three solo home runs - one to opposing pitcher Stephen Strasburg - in the 4-2 loss on Friday and are allowing an average of five runs over the last eight contests. Attempting to reverse that trend on Saturday will be right-hander Vince Velazquez, who is coming off his most effective start of the season and will oppose Washington's A.J. Cole. Velazquez is going up against a Washington offense that has cooled off since exploding for 23 runs last weekend but is still capable of turning the game around in a hurry, like when back-to-back home runs from Ryan Zimmerman and Anthony Rendon provided the winning margin on Friday. Zimmerman is the hottest hitter in the league and carries a 12-game hitting streak into Saturday's contest after going 3-for-5 to raise his batting average to .433 on Friday.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH A.J. Cole (2016: 1-2, 5.17 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Vince Velasquez (2-2, 5.47)

Cole is getting the call to replace Joe Ross, who was mostly ineffective while surrendering 20 hits in 15 2/3 innings over three starts. Cole struck out 39 in 38 1/3 innings over eight starts last season but struggled with his command and control while yielding seven home runs and issuing 14 walks. The 25-year-old walked 10 in 19 innings across four starts in the minors to begin 2017 while posting a 6.63 ERA for Triple-A Syracuse.

Velasquez has his own problems keeping the ball in the yard and surrendered at least one homer in each of his five starts. The 24-year-old allowed one run - a solo blast - and two hits across five innings in a win at the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Velasquez struck out 10 against Washington on April 7 but yielded two home runs and lasted only four innings while absorbing the loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals RF Bryce Harper (groin) sat out Friday and is day-to-day.

2. Philadelphia RHP Aaron Nola (back spasms) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session this weekend and could begin a minor-league rehab assignment next week.

3. Washington RHP Matt Albers recorded his first career save in his 437th career relief appearance on Friday.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Phillies 5

