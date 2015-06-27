Nationals 5, Phillies 2

PHILADELPHIA -- Max Scherzer continued his run of dominance by pitching the Washington Nationals to a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park.

After tossing a no-hitter and one-hit shutout in his previous two outings, the right-handed Scherzer (9-6) was perfect through 5 1/3 innings Friday before settling for eight innings of two-run ball to help the streaking Nationals (41-33) win their season-high seventh straight game.

Meanwhile, the Phillies (26-49) fell to a major league-worst 23 games below .500, capping an ugly day in which manager Ryne Sandberg abruptly resigned prior to the game.

Third base coach Pete Mackanin was a loser in his debut as Philadelphia’s interim manager.

Philadelphia shortstop Freddy Galvis hit a double down the right-field line to break up Scherzer’s bid at perfection. In his last three starts, the 30-year-old is 3-0 with a 0.70 ERA, 33 strikeouts and one walk.

Prior to Scherzer allowing a run in the bottom of the sixth inning, Washington starting pitching went 48 straight innings without allowing a run, a franchise record. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the modern era record (since 1900) for consecutive scoreless innings by a team’s starting staff is 56 by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1903.

The Nationals offered Scherzer some healthy run support as Phillies right-hander Aaron Harang couldn’t shake his struggles. Harang (4-10) allowed five runs (four earned) in six innings to lose his seventh straight start, the longest losing streak of his career.

After posting a 1.93 ERA in his first 10 starts, the 37-year-old has a 6.56 mark in his last six outings.

Washington center fielder Michael Taylor went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and right fielder Matt den Dekker hit a two-run home run to open things up in the top of the sixth inning.

Phillies pinch-hitter Ben Revere hit a solo homer and right fielder Domonic Brown drove in a run for Philadelphia.

The Nationals took advantage of some ineffectiveness by Harang to grab a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Taylor led off the game with a double, advanced to third on a wild pitch and then scored on a two-out infield single to second base by catcher Wilson Ramos.

The run could have been prevented with a strong throw from Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez, but it appeared he was obstructed by second base umpire Jerry Meals as he attempted to fire to first.

Nonetheless, Washington capitalized on a wild Harang, who also hit third baseman Yunel Escobar with a pitch in the opening inning.

After three quiet innings from both sides, the Nationals struck again in the top of the fifth, starting with Scherzer.

The pitcher led off with a sharp single and later scored on a sacrifice fly by second baseman Danny Espinosa. Things got uglier for the Phillies when Brown dropped a two-out fly ball for an error that gave Washington another run and a 3-0 lead.

Meanwhile, the Phillies couldn’t sniff first base through five innings as Scherzer didn’t allow a baserunner.

NOTES: Nationals INF Nationals Anthony Rendon was placed back on the 15-day disabled list before Friday’s game with a left quadriceps strain. Rendon missed the first 52 games of the season because of the injury. The Nationals selected the contract of IF Emmanuel Burriss from Triple-A Syracuse to fill Rendon’s spot. ... Phillies OF Ben Revere received the day off and Odubel Herrera started in center field. Revere entered Friday hitting .384 since June 3, third best in the major leagues. ... Nationals 3B Yunel Escobar left Friday’s game after being hit by a pitch on the left hand in the top of the first inning. ... Nationals OF Denard Span was scratched before Friday’s game because of a back spasm. OF Matt den Dekker was inserted into the starting lineup to take his place. Span came into the game hitting .301 this season.