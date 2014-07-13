Two-run 10th sends Nationals past Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- A marquee pitching matchup featuring Stephen Strasburg against Cole Hamels turned into a subplot on Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Instead, it was Ryan Zimmerman stealing the headlines.

The veteran third baseman delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lift the Washington Nationals to a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

”He knows how to drive a run in,“ Nationals manager Matt Williams said. ”He knows how to slow it down when he’s in those situations and simply take the single.

“That’s a special talent.”

With runners on first and second and two outs in the 10th, Zimmerman, buried in an 0-2 count, laced an 100 mph fastball from reliever Jake Diekman into center field to score center fielder Denard Span, who walked to lead off the inning.

“I really didn’t know what to expect -- I haven’t faced him that much, either,” Zimmerman said of hitting in that spot against Diekman. “He got 0-2 and then left a fastball out over the plate enough where I could put a good swing on it.”

The Nationals then made it 5-3 when right fielder Jayson Werth scored on a wild pitch by Diekman.

For Zimmerman, the stage was nothing new.

“In those situations -- I’ve been in a lot of them -- I think the biggest thing I try and do is keep it simple and not try and do too much,” he said. “When you start trying to hit home runs, that’s when you get yourself in trouble. You’ve just got to make good contact, try and hit the ball up the middle and hopefully good things happen.”

The win kept Washington (50-42) tied for first place atop the National League East with the Atlanta Braves (51-43).

The Phillies (42-52), who were 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position, had their five-game winning streak snapped.

“Being able to finish off a series and get a win before the All-Star break would be huge,” Hamels said. “Guys are playing well and it’s something to really look positive going into the break.”

Diekman (3-3) took the loss and was ejected after the top of 10th inning by home plate umpire Andy Fletcher.

”I asked (Fletcher), ‘Were any of those pitches close?'“ Diekman said. ”He said, with a smirk on his face, ‘Were what close?’ I said, ‘Those four or five pitches.’ And that was it. And then I was told I was kicked out of the game.

“So yeah, I kind of want to talk to him. That’s all literally what I said.”

Reliever Ross Detwiler (1-2) picked up the win with a scoreless ninth inning and closer Rafael Soriano posted his 22nd save by striking out the side in the 10th.

With the Phillies trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, center fielder Ben Revere slapped a tying two-out single up the middle off reliever Tyler Clippard to set up extra innings.

Strasburg allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings while throwing a season-high-tying 111 pitches and striking out nine to pad his NL-best total (149).

“He was a little off tonight, not as good as last time out, but he made pitches when he had to,” Williams said. “He battled through.”

Hamels delivered his 37th quality start since 2013 -- sixth most in the majors during that span -- with seven innings of three-run ball and striking out five with three walks.

After Hamels had retired 12 of 13 batters since the second inning, second baseman Anthony Rendon started the sixth inning with a walk and Werth, who knocked in three runs, belted a two-run homer to stretch the Nationals’ one-run lead to 3-0.

“Trying to get a strike more than anything and it just kind of came back across the heart of the plate,” Hamels said of the 2-2 pitch to Werth. “Just not a very good position against him because he can do a lot of damage, and he did.”

Phillies right fielder Marlon Byrd cut into the Nationals’ lead with a two-run single in the sixth inning. Shortstop Jimmy Rollins and second baseman Chase Utley hit back-to-back singles to begin the inning before moving up to second and third on a double steal.

The Nationals led off the game with a walk and double to force Hamels into early trouble.

Hamels, however, prevented the first inning from getting out of hand by yielding only one run on an RBI groundout by Werth.

But the star-studded matchup of Strasburg and Hamels took a backseat to Zimmerman.

“I don’t care what the record of (the Phillies) is, they’re a good team,” Zimmerman said. “They’ve obviously won a lot of games, won a World Series -- they’ve got some players that know how to win games. No matter what people say about them, you come in here and face A.J. Burnett, Cole Hamels and have to go through that lineup that they have -- it’s not easy to win here. It’s a big win for us.”

NOTES: The Nationals are 12-5 in their last 17 meetings with the Phillies. ... Nationals C Wilson Ramos went 0-for-4 to snap his 14-game hitting streak. ... Phillies LF Domonic Brown was scratched from Saturday’s starting lineup around 4 p.m. because of an illness. OF Ben Revere started in his place and played center field, and Grady Sizemore moved from center field to left field. ... Nationals RHP Jordan Zimmermann (biceps cramp) underwent an MRI exam on Saturday and the results were good, according to Washington manager Matt Williams. The MRI revealed a slight biceps strain and the Nationals don’t believe a trip to the disabled list will be necessary. Zimmermann left Friday night’s start after 3 1/3 innings because of the injury. ... Phillies C Carlos Ruiz (concussion) will head to Clearwater, Fla., on Sunday to ramp up his rehab process with batting practice and work on blocking balls. Ruiz, who has been out since June 26, probably will begin his rehab assignment on July 18.