Galvis, Hernandez lead Phillies past Nationals

PHILADELPHIA -- Trailing 1-0 and shackled for 6 1/3 innings by Washington Nationals starter Gio Gonzalez, the Philadelphia Phillies somehow found a way to win Friday night.

The heroes were a shortstop who hit .176 as a part-time player last year and a pinch-hitter batting for only the third time this season.

That shortstop, Freddy Galvis, went 3-for-3 in the game, and the pinch hitter, Cesar Hernandez, keyed a four-run seventh inning with a two-run single, lifting the Phillies to a 4-1 victory.

“Good win,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “Good way to start the weekend, and start this series.”

Gonzalez, staked to a 1-0 lead when center fielder Michael Taylor led off the game with a homer, made it stand up until the seventh. After retiring the leadoff hitter, Gonzalez walked left fielder Grady Sizemore and catcher Cameron Rupp and hit third baseman Andres Blanco with a 1-2 pitch to load the bases.

Xavier Cedeno came on in relief for Washington. Hernandez, batting for winning pitcher Luis Garcia (1-0), slapped the first pitch through the right side, scoring pinch-runner Odubel Herrera and Rupp.

“I was only ready for the fastball,” said Hernandez, whose hit was his first of the year. “I tried to hit the ball hard.”

“Sometimes it’s good to swing early,” said Galvis, who appeared in 43 games in 2014. “We’re cold. We’re on the bench. Sometimes they throw the fastball right away. He got it good, and he got two RBIs.”

Cedeno hit center fielder Ben Revere with a pitch, reloading the bases. Galvis then greeted Craig Stammen, the third Washington pitcher of the inning, with an RBI single to right. Second baseman Chase Utley made it 4-1 with a sacrifice fly.

Galvis, the Phillies’ first regular shortstop other than Jimmy Rollins since 2000, hit .278 in spring training but was hitless in the Phillies’ first two games of the season. He went 2-for-4 Thursday against Boston, however, and drew a walk in addition to his three hits Friday.

“Freddy’s staying within himself with his swing,” Sandberg said. “He’s not doing too much. He’s using his hands and staying on top of the ball.”

“I feel good,” Galvis said. “My approach is much better. I just try to stick with it. ... I think I learned that I have to stay on the ground -- try not to hit too many pop-ups. That’s what we’re working on.”

Philadelphia starter Jerome Williams, 0-4 with a 7.40 ERA in spring training, allowed the leadoff homer to Taylor but otherwise went unscathed in six innings. He allowed five hits and one walk while striking out six.

“I really wanted to get back to where I wanted to be,” he said, adding that he benefited greatly from two bullpen sessions since his last start of the spring. “It was just throwing the ball down (in the strike zone).”

He said he was undeterred by Taylor’s homer.

“Basically after that you just bear down and get to where I needed to be,” he said. “I think those next five innings, it showed.”

Garcia and Ken Giles each pitched a scoreless inning in relief for the Phils. Jonathan Papelbon worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save of the season.

Taylor hammered a 3-2 fastball down the left-field line for his homer in the top of the first, and the Nationals put runners at the corners with two outs. Williams retired shortstop Ian Desmond on a fly to left to end the threat.

The Nats also mounted a mild threat in the fourth, but Sizemore gunned down Desmond trying to stretch a single into a double.

Gonzalez allowed a single and two walks in the bottom of the first but escaped unscathed in part because he picked Revere off first base after his leadoff hit.

The Phillies also had runners in scoring position in the third and fifth but failed to score.

Then came the seventh, and trouble for Gonzalez.

“I was trying to be too perfect,” he said. “I was going at a fast pace and they slowed me down. They really battled.”

NOTES: Phillies OF Domonic Brown, on the disabled list since March 27 with left Achilles tendinitis, played five innings for Class A Clearwater on Thursday and was scheduled to play five more Friday night. Manager Ryne Sandberg said that if all goes well, Brown will appear at the Triple-A level as well, and that it will be “two or three weeks” before he plays in a major league game. ... Philadelphia RHP Chad Billingsley, also on the disabled list since March 27 following right flexor tendon surgery, pitched 3 1/3 innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out four and walking one. Billingsley, who allowed two homers, had 39 strikes among his 58 pitches. ... Nationals OF Jayson Werth, yet another player who landed on the DL March 27 following AC joint surgery, was scheduled to continue a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Friday.