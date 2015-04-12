Herrera’s 10th-inning hit lifts Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- Before Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera batted with the winning run at second base in the 10th inning of Saturday night’s game against the Washington Nationals, left fielder Ben Revere had a message for him.

“I told him I would choke him out if he didn’t (come through) because I was kind of tired,” Revere said with a laugh. “I was like, ‘Hurry up, bro.'”

Whatever the motivation, Herrera ripped a double down the first base line to drive in catcher Carlos Ruiz, giving the Phils a 3-2 victory.

It was the first major league hit for the 23-year-old Herrera, who was 0-for-3 in the game to that point and 0-for-8 for the season. It was also his first career RBI, and gave Philadelphia its second come-from-behind victory in as many days over the Nats.

On Friday, they scored four times in the seventh to win 4-1. They scored twice in the eighth on Saturday, erasing a 2-0 deficit. Ruiz led off the 10th with a single off losing pitcher Tanner Roark (0-1) and advanced to second on a fly ball to deep left off the bat of right fielder Grady Sizemore.

Herrera then hit an 0-2 pitch for his winner.

Herrera, a native of Venezuela, later said through coach Juan Samuel that he “always thinks positive” and was “very pleased that the first basehit of his major league career was as big as that one.”

The Phillies claimed Herrera from the Texas organization in the Rule 5 draft last December. He is just the second rookie to make the Phillies’ Opening Day roster since 1970.

He said through Samuel that he is “very grateful that things that happened this way for him, and hopefully can stick around for a long time.”

Manager Ryne Sandberg said he liked Herrera’s aggressiveness on his at-bat, and the way he laid off some tough pitches from Roark in the strike zone.

“He showed some discipline,” Sandberg said, “and connected on the best pitch he had a chance to square up.”

Roark said, “I tried to execute a backdoor slider to Herrera and it was right down the middle.”

Dustin McGowan (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning to claim the victory for Philadelphia.

Wilson Ramos homered in the fourth for Washington, and an RBI single in the eighth by pinch-hitter Clint Robinson gave the Nationals a 2-0 lead.

The Phillies knotted it off reliever Blake Treinen in the bottom of the eighth, however, as first baseman Ryan Howard drove in a run with a double to left and Ruiz followed with an RBI single, a ball that squirted between shortstop Ian Desmond and second baseman Danny Espinosa as they converged near the bag.

Revere, never known for his throwing arm, gunned down the go-ahead run at the plate in the 10th, when Washington center fielder Michael Taylor attempted to score on a single by third baseman Yunel Escobar.

It was the first career assist from left for Revere, who most often manned center before this season.

“Gotta change the scouting reports now,” Revere said, laughing.

Nats starter Doug Fister, making his first start of the season, went 6 1/3 shutout innings and yielded six hits, while striking out one and walking one. Known for his sharp sinker, he recorded 11 ground-ball outs.

Philadelphia starter Cole Hamels worked seven innings and surrendered two hits and one run, on Ramos’ homer, while striking out five and walking two.

Ramos, a right-handed hitter, took an 0-1 fastball from Hamels to the opposite field for a one-out solo homer in the fourth. It was Ramos’ first of the season.

Hamels had skated out of a two-on, one-out jam in the first.

Fister found himself in trouble in the bottom of that inning, but second baseman Danny Espinosa cut second baseman Chase Utley down at the plate, after right fielder Bryce Harper dug Howard’s double out of the corner.

The Phillies also put their first two men on in the third and fifth, but were unable to score.

NOTES: The Phillies are above .500 for the first time since May 4, 2015, when they were 15-14. They also clinched their third straight series victory over the Nationals. ... Washington last dropped consecutive series last May. ... The attendance for Friday night’s game, a 4-1 Phillies victory over the Nationals, was the lowest in the history of Citizens Bank Park, and the lowest for a Philadelphia home game since 18,002 attended a game against Montreal in Veterans Stadium on Sept. 3, 2003. The last time the Phillies drew fewer than 20,000 fans at home was on April 26, 2006, when they played Colorado. ... Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg said before the game he had yet to get a full report on RHP Chad Billingsley, who pitched 3 1/3 innings Friday night in a rehab start at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. “He came out of it fine,” Sandberg said. Billingsley has been on the disabled list since March 27 after right flexor tendon surgery. ... Nats OF Jayson Werth, on the disabled list since March 27 after offseason shoulder surgery, went 1-for-4 with a homer in a double-header Saturday for Class A Potomac as his rehab assignment continues.