Nationals grind out win over Phillies to avoid sweep

PHILADELPHIA -- The Washington Nationals refused to let this one get away.

Following two straight losses when leading after the sixth inning, the Nationals allowed another advantage to slip away before grabbing it back and holding on for good in a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in 10 innings on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.

“Anytime you can scratch out wins like this where you’re in a battle and you find a way to win in the extra innings, it always boosts team morale,” Washington starter Max Scherzer said. “So hopefully we can take this and go into Boston and try to win that series.”

With the win, the Nationals (2-4) avoided a sweep at the hands of the Phillies (3-3), who erased deficits in the seventh and eighth innings to steal the first two games of the series.

“The guys have fought back to win some games,” Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg said. “The energy’s there, the fight’s there, so we’ll just continue to work at it and do little things a little bit better.”

The victory also prevented Washington from posting the franchise’s worst start through six games since 2009, when it began 0-6.

But the Nationals know baseball is a long season, so Sunday was just another win and added momentum.

“Baseball is a very, very fickle game,” Washington left fielder Clint Robinson said. “Sometimes you go through the lows and it seems like you never come out of them, then you’ve got to ride the highs as long as you can.”

For the Nationals, the highs came in the top of the 10th inning when they scored two runs -- one on a wild pitch by reliever Justin De Fratus and the other on an RBI single by catcher Wilson Ramos -- to halt their three-game losing skid and struggles against the Phillies.

Dating back to last season, Washington was 1-7 in its last eight games against Philadelphia entering Sunday.

Third baseman Yunel Escobar led off the extra innings with a double off reliever Jake Diekman (0-1) before advancing to third on right fielder Bryce Harper’s ground out. De Fratus came in to relieve Diekman and fired wildly past catcher Cameron Rupp on just his second pitch, allowing Escobar to score.

Ramos tacked on to the lead with a two-out single to score Robinson, who reached on a double.

“A good win for us,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “Max pitched well again.”

Scherzer struck out eight over six innings of one-run ball. Over his first two starts with the Nationals, he’s allowed just one earned run in 13 2/3 innings with 16 strikeouts, but does not have a win to show for it.

The Phillies made him work and stayed within striking distance. After cutting a 2-0 deficit in half during the fifth inning on third baseman Cody Asche’s RBI single, the Phillies tied the game in the seventh when pinch-hitter Darin Ruf crushed a solo home run off reliever Xavier Cedeno.

And once the Nationals regained their lead, the Phillies made more noise in the bottom half of the 10th, as closer Drew Storen walked his first two batters and allowed one to score on an infield single before recovering to notch his second save.

Not this time for Philadelphia.

“All I’ve got say is tough game,” Asche said. “That’s all I got today.”

Reliever Aaron Barrett (1-0) earned the win by striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning, while Harper went 1-for-5 with a solo home run, Ramos knocked in a pair of runs and Robinson tallied three hits.

“I‘m glad we grinded that one out,” Robinson said. “Hopefully today gets us pointed in the right direction and gets us some momentum going into Boston.”

Asche went 3 for 4 for the Phillies and starting pitcher Sean O‘Sullivan, making his season debut, allowed two earned runs in six innings and struck out five.

“O‘Sullivan gave us a big lift today with his outing,” Sandberg said.

Harper opened the game’s scoring in the top of the first inning by belting the first pitch he saw for a solo home run to left field.

Washington added to its lead in the top of the fourth inning on Ramos’ sac fly, scoring first baseman Ryan Zimmerman to make it 2-0.

The Phillies threatened in the third and fifth innings by putting two men aboard with two outs, but each time, Scherzer struck out first baseman Ryan Howard to finish the frame.

Howard went 0 for 4 with four inning-ending strikeouts and six men left on base.

“(Howard) is just looking for some consistency,” Sandberg said. “He was a little bit behind the fastball off of Scherzer. Just didn’t connect today.”

The Nationals did and finally didn’t let it get away.

NOTES: Prior to the game, the Phillies designated LHP Cesar Jimenez for assignment to clear a roster spot for call-up RHP Sean O‘Sullivan. Jimenez had not appeared in a game since he threw two-thirds of an inning on Opening Day. O‘Sullivan, recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, went 0-1 with a 6.39 ERA in three games (two starts) last season for the Phillies. ... The Nationals started their third different left fielder of the series, going with OF Clint Robinson for the finale Sunday. Robinson entered the game 1-for-5 with an RBI. OF Tyler Moore started Game 1, followed by OF Reed Johnson for Game 2. ... The Phillies begin their 2015 road schedule when they travel to New York for a three-game series with the Mets from April 13-15. RHP Aaron Harang (1-0, 0.00) will start the first game, followed by RHP David Buchanan (0-1, 18.00) and RHP Jerome Williams (1-0, 1.50). ... The Nationals head to Boston for a three-game series against the Red Sox from April 13-15. RHP Jordan Zimmermann (1-0, 1.50) will start the first game, followed by RHP Stephen Strasburg (0-1, 5.06) and LHP Gio Gonzalez (0-1, 4.26).