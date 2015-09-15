Nationals pull out victory over Phillies in 11 innings

PHILADELPHIA -- Washington Nationals closer Jonathan Papelbon made some pointed remarks about his former team, the Philadelphia Phillies, before his first game back in town Monday night.

Then he nearly gave them the game.

Third baseman Yunel Escobar drove in the winning run with a fielder’s choice in the 11th inning, lifting the Nationals over the Phillies 8-7.

The Nats as a result bailed out Papelbon, who gave up a game-tying solo home run to shortstop Freddy Galvis in the 10th. It was the first blown save in 26 opportunities for Papelbon, dating back to Sept. 14, 2014. He did earn the victory to improve to 4-2.

Papelbon, who pitched for the Phillies for three-plus seasons, had been very vocal about wanting out earlier this season. He was dealt to Washington on July 28, and before Monday’s game he said he was “one of the few that wanted to actually win” when he was in Philadelphia.

Phillies third baseman Cody Asche, who hit a game-tying three-run homer in the sixth inning, declined comment after the game about Papelbon’s remarks. He did say, however, that he “really wished” his hard-hit grounder to end the 10th had scooted through the right side for a game-winning single.

Philadelphia interim manager Pete Mackanin was also asked if he believed there was any extra satisfaction for Galvis in hitting his homer off Papelbon.

“I‘m sure there was,” Mackanin said.

Papelbon said his pregame remarks weren’t on his mind when he was pitching. Nor was he bothered by the blown save.

“I’ve done that plenty of times in my career,” he said. “I‘m very familiar with that situation. But at the end of the day, you play to win the game. Regardless of how it unfolds, you win the game it’s a good day at the office.”

Left fielder Jayson Werth, another ex-Phillie, hit two home runs for Washington, a grand slam and a solo shot in the 10th. Right fielder Bryce Harper and second baseman Anthony Rendon also homered for the Nationals, who remained 9 1/2 games behind the first-place New York Mets in the National League East. The Mets beat Miami 4-3.

Philadelphia first baseman Ryan Howard added a solo shot before leaving the game with a bruised left knee.

Werth’s homer off reliever Dario Hinojosa in the 10th gave Washington a 7-6 lead.

Galvis led off the bottom of that inning with his homer off Papelbon.

Nats pinch hitter Danny Espinosa drew a walk from Luis Garcia (3-5) leading off the 11th, moved to second on a passed ball and took third on Rendon’s fourth hit of the game, an infield single.

With the infield up, Escobar then chopped a ball to Phillies second baseman Andres Blanco, whose throw home skipped through the legs of catcher Cameron Rupp as Espinosa scored. No error was charged, as it was ruled Espinosa had beaten the play.

Doug Fister pitched the bottom of the 11th for his first save.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola worked five innings and allowed six runs and nine hits, while striking out eight and walking one.

Nationals starter Jordan Zimmermann lasted six innings and surrendered six runs and seven hits and six runs. He struck out eight, walked one and hit a batter.

Rendon hit Nola’s first pitch in the top of the first, a fastball, into the seats in left field for his fifth homer of the season, and his second career leadoff homer. It was also Washington’s eighth leadoff homer this season.

Howard answered with a one-out solo shot in the second to tie it. It was his 23rd of the season, and his second in as many days.

Harper put the Nationals back on top when he launched Nola’s 2-1 change-up into the seats in right with two down in the third, also with the bases empty. He now has 37 homers this season.

An RBI single by Galvis in the third knotted the game again, 2-2.

In the Washington fifth, Zimmermann singled with one out, and one out later Rendon and Harper also singled, loading the bases. Nola got two called strikes on curveballs to Werth, then tried to sneak a 90 mph fastball by the veteran outfielder.

Werth slammed the pitch into the seats in left for his fifth career grand slam, and Washington had a 6-2 lead. The Phils, however, scored four times in the sixth, on an RBI single by second baseman Darnell Sweeney and a three-run homer off the bat of Asche, his ninth of the season. That left the game knotted once more, 6-6.

NOTES: The Phillies placed 2B Cesar Hernandez on the 60-day disabled list with a dislocated left thumb, an injury that occurred Sunday. Interim manager Pete Mackanin said Hernandez, who was evaluated by a hand specialist Monday, would require surgery and miss the rest of the season but that he should be ready for the 2016 season. ... Philadelphia purchased the contract of INF Chase d‘Arnaud from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, though Mackanin said the bulk of the playing time at second would go to Darnell Sweeney. ... The grand slam by Washington LF Jayson Werth was the fifth of his career. He also had his 12th career multi-homer game, and first since July 22, 2013 against Pittsburgh. Werth is hitting .318 with 13 RBIs in his last six games in Citizens Bank Park.