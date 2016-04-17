Phillies win on Galvis’ RBI in 10th

PHILADELPHIA -- Jonathan Papelbon insists playing in Philadelphia, where he spent parts of four seasons, is no different than anywhere else. But two consecutive save opportunities against his former team in his former park have not gone well for the Washington Nationals closer.

And Freddy Galvis was the culprit each time in the 10th inning.

Galvis drove a Papelbon fastball the other way, deep into left field over the head of Jayson Werth to drive in Andres Blanco for the game-winning run in the Philadelphia Phillies’ 3-2 win over the Nationals.

Papelbon, who was staked a 2-1 lead in the top of the 10th, blew his first save of the year in his sixth opportunity.

“All of them suck,” Papelbon said when asked if losing to Philadelphia was different. “Your job is to go out there and preserve the win. When you don’t do your job, you gotta learn how to turn the page and move on. I’ve blown plenty of these in the past. I know how to handle them. I’ll move on and come ready to work and get another save tomorrow. That’s just pretty much how it works: keep the line moving.”

Galvis had no extra joy in beating his former teammate for the second time.

“It’s the same as beating any team,” Galvis said. “He’s just another pitcher. I know the way he pitches and a little of what the ball does.”

“He is the villain,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said of Papelbon. “Closers are villains to visiting teams. I like the guy. But it’s good to beat any closer. I‘m happy about that.”

Blanco tied the game in the 10th with a two-out single to left field, scoring Peter Bourjos, who had hit a one-out double down the left-field line. There was a play at the plate, but Bourjos narrowly beat Werth’s throw.

“It was a day of near-misses,” said Washington manager Dusty Baker. “Just one of those days.”

Papelbon was given the lead when Bryce Harper crushed a deep shot into right-center field in the top of the 10th inning to break a 1-1 tie. The homer was his sixth of the season and his 15th RBI.

Harper tied two records in the process, hitting a home run for the fourth straight game, a franchise mark, while extending a home run streak to six consecutive games in Philadelphia, joining Ernie Banks as the only two in major-league history to do so. Harper has multi-hit games in all of those outings.

“It’s awesome, definitely a pleasure to even be in the same sentence as Ernie Banks,” Harper said. “But, at the end of the day, you want to win ballgames.”

Phillies starter Charlie Morton, who allowed one run in six innings, kept the Nationals at bay for much of the game. The righty faced the minimum through five innings despite allowing three hits. Two of them were erased with double plays and Harper was caught trying to stretch a single into a double in the first inning.

The Nationals finally got to Morton in the top of the sixth. Morton issued a leadoff walk to Stephen Drew, who advanced to second on a Jose Lobaton groundout. After striking out Gonzalez for the inning’s second out, Morton committed a balk with leadoff hitter Chris Heisey at the plate. Heisey later walked, putting runners at first and third with two outs for Anthony Rendon, who slapped a single through the hole on the right side to tie the game at 1-1.

Phillies catcher Carlos Ruiz opened the scoring in the bottom of the second. Getting the green light on a 3-0 fastball from Gonzalez, Ruiz belted a one-out solo shot to left field, his second homer of the season.

That was the only run Gonzalez gave up. The lefty tossed seven innings of one-run baseball, allowing four hits while striking out eight.

He did enough to give the Nationals a chance to win, something they almost did for the eighth straight time. Almost.

“It’s heartbreak, big time,” Baker said. “But the life of a reliever is that you have to forget yesterday if it was bad. Because you can’t bring it forward with you or else the same is gonna happen the next day.”

NOTES: Washington OF Bryce Harper entered Sunday on a tear in Philadelphia, having gone 12-for-20 with at least two hits and a home run in his last five at Citizens Bank Park. ... Philadelphia’s offense, with 31 runs through 12 games, tied for the fewest in the National League and was 27th in the majors heading into Sunday’s action. ... The Nationals are off to the best start in franchise history. ... Phillies OF Odubel Herrera was issued his 11th walk Saturday night. The former Rule 5 pick didn’t walk until his 324th plate appearance last season. ... The Phillies continue a 10-game homestand on Monday by starting a three-game series with the Mets. ... The Nationals head to Miami to begin a four-game set with the Marlins.