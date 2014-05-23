Preview: Nationals at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates flashed the leather and came up with some timely hits in the opener of a four-game series against the visiting Washington Nationals. They’ve had a tough time doing either for Charlie Morton, who looks to snap a 14-start winless streak when the series continues Friday. Morton hopes to follow the lead of fellow right-hander Edinson Volquez, who shut down the Nationals for six innings in the opener to help get the Pirates’ bullpen back in order.

Morton’s 3.69 ERA during his winless streak indicates he has pitched well enough to win more often than not, but he has been hurt by shoddy defense and a lack of run support. He might not need much support Friday - the Nationals are struggling at the plate, having been held to one run in each of their consecutive losses. They went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position Thursday and left 10 men on base.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), ROOT Sports (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (3-1, 3.70 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Charlie Morton (0-6, 3.45)

The Nationals have won the last four times Zimmermann has started, and he has been the winning pitcher in two of them. He picked up his third victory of the season last time out, holding the Mets to three runs over six innings for his fifth quality start in his last seven outings. The 27-year-old lost his only previous start against Pittsburgh, allowing four runs over six innings in 2012.

Morton can’t catch a break, it seems - nine of the 31 runs scored against him this season have been unearned and the Pirates have scored three or fewer runs in six of his nine outings. He has lost two straight starts, falling to the Yankees last time out after allowing four runs over seven innings. The 30-year-old is 1-2 with a 4.09 ERA in four starts against Washington, and beat the Nationals last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh CF Andrew McCutchen, who has hit .397 with 13 homers in 31 games against Washington, is 2-for-3 with two home runs against Zimmermann.

2. The Nationals are 20-1 when scoring four or more runs and 4-22 when scoring three or fewer.

3. Pirates LHP Tony Watson has recorded 13 consecutive scoreless innings over his last 12 appearances.

PREDICTION: Nationals 3, Pirates 2