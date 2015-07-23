Preview: Nationals at Pirates

Coming off one of their most dramatic victories of the season, the Washington Nationals could be without another starter when they open a 10-game road trip at the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night. Third baseman Yunel Escobar, Washington’s second-leading hitter, exited Wednesday’s 4-3 victory over the New York Mets and will undergo an MRI exam on his left hand and wrist.

The Nationals, who are already down four starters, rallied for three runs in the eighth inning to open up a three-game lead over the Mets atop the National League Central. The Pirates own a better record than Washington but trail first-place St. Louis in the NL Central by six games after losing five of their first six coming out of the All-Star break. Pittsburgh has been limited to one run four times during that stretch, including back-to-back losses at Kansas City on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Nationals won the last seven meetings between the clubs, including a three-game sweep at home last month in which they outscored the Pirates 19-3.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Doug Fister (3-5, 4.30 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (5-6, 2.98)

Fister has alternated mediocre and solid starts since spending more than a month on the disabled list with tightness in his right forearm. He lasted five innings and was reached for four runs on nine hits over five innings in a 4-2 loss to Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers in his last turn. The 31-year-old has struggled away from home, posting a 1-3 record with a 5.13 ERA and .330 batting average against in five road starts.

Liriano has been pitching well since a three-start losing streak in mid-May, but he was a late scratch in his last turn due to stiffness in his neck. The 31-year-old Dominican is unbeaten over his last four outings, giving up a total of six runs and 20 hits over 26 1/3 innings, but he has only one win to show for it. Liriano is 1-2 with a 4.42 ERA in three starts versus the Nationals, though he’s held them to a .221 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals RF Bryce Harper homered and drove in a pair of runs in each of his last two games against Pittsburgh.

2. Pirates OF Starling Marte was 8-for-13 in the three-game series versus Kansas City.

3. Nationals SS Ian Desmond reached base four times Wednesday to cap a 5-for-9 series against New York.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Nationals 2