Preview: Nationals at Pirates

Max Scherzer will have a tough act to follow when he draws the start for the visiting Washington Nationals on Friday in the second of a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Scherzer came within one strike of a perfect game and had to settle for a masterful 10-strikeout no-hitter in a victory over the Pirates on June 20.

Scherzer has lost three of his last four starts but hasn’t been helped much by an offense that has produced a total of four runs during that span. Shortstop Ian Desmond swatted a two-run homer - the 100th of his career - in Thursday’s 7-3 loss and is 7-for-13 during a four-game hitting streak. Pittsburgh, which hit three homers in the series opener, made a move to bolster the injury-depleted left side of its infield by acquiring third baseman Aramis Ramirez from Milwaukee on Thursday. The move came 12 years and one day after the Pirates traded Ramirez to the Chicago Cubs.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Max Scherzer (10-8, 2.09 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Jeff Locke (5-6, 4.01)

Scherzer was a hard-luck loser against Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers last time out, allowing one run on seven hits while striking out eight over six innings. The former AL Cy Young Award winner came up one out shy of his fourth complete game in his previous turn, limiting Baltimore to a pair of solo homers in a 3-2 victory. He is 4-2 with a 2.50 against the Pirates while holding Pedro Alvarez hitless in 10 at-bats.

Like Scherzer, Locke has lost three of his last four starts and a lack of run support has also been a major factor, with Pittsburgh scoring a total of four times. He lost his second straight start after giving up three runs on eight hits over 7 1/3 innings at Milwaukee last time out. The 27-year-old Locke, who hasn’t surrendered a homer in his last seven turns, worked 5 2/3 scoreless innings at Washington in August 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen is batting .353 with 14 homers in 38 games against Washington.

2. Nationals 3B Yunel Escobar sat out Thursday but was available to play the field after a CT scan on his left hand and wrist came back clean.

3. Pirates SS Jung Ho Kang is riding a career high-tying 10-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Pirates 2