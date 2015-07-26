Preview: Nationals at Pirates

Gerrit Cole vies for his majors-best 14th win as the host Pittsburgh Pirates look to claim three of four in their series against the Washington Nationals on Sunday afternoon. The 24-year-old was unsuccessful in his first attempt at extending his career high in victories, allowing just three runs on five hits in 7 1/3 innings in a 3-1 setback at Kansas City on Tuesday.

Cole would be wise to keep a keen eye on Ian Desmond, who belted his third homer in as many days on Saturday in Washington’s 9-3 triumph to improve to 10-for-19 during his six-game hitting streak following a 16-at-bat hitless run over his previous five contests. Desmond, who launched a two-run shot on Saturday, has also gone deep for his lone hit in his four career at-bats versus Cole. Pittsburgh’s Jung Ho Kang had a single to extend his hitting streak to seven games, going 13-for-27 in that stretch. The Pirates, who fell for just the second time in their last 12 home contests, trail surging St. Louis by seven games in the National League Central.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Joe Ross (2-2, 2.70 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (13-4, 2.31)

Promoted from Triple-A Syracuse, Ross suffered the loss on Tuesday despite allowing just three runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings of a 7-2 setback to the New York Mets. The 22-year-old enjoyed a much better performance against Pittsburgh last month, striking out 11 and permitting just one run in 7 1/3 innings of a 4-1 victory. Ross has yet to allow a homer in his four starts (26 2/3 frames) and has issued only two walks against 27 strikeouts.

Cole has pitched well in two career contests with Washington, posting a 1-0 mark with a 2.08 ERA and 0.85 WHIP while limiting the Nationals to a .159 batting average. The UCLA product settled for a no-decision in the last meeting despite yielding two runs on five hits in six innings. Cole has been downright dominant during day games, going a blistering 6-1 with a 1.96 ERA while registering a 0.98 WHIP.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington CF Michael Taylor belted a two-run homer to highlight his first career four-hit performance on Saturday after going 4-for-38 in his previous nine games.

2. Pittsburgh LF Starling Marte, who had an RBI single on Saturday, is 12-for-25 with four runs scored during his six-game hitting streak.

3. Nationals RF Bryce Harper is 7-for-33 in his career at PNC Park.

PREDICTION: Pirates 3, Nationals 1