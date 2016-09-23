Preview: Nationals at Pirates

The Washington Nationals have an opportunity to shower themselves in champagne on Friday as a third National League East title in five years is within their grasp. Washington's magic number resides at two as it enters a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

Washington sits just outside the Promised Land after snapping a four-game skid with an 8-3 triumph over Miami on Wednesday, while the second-place New York Mets benefited from a walk-off three-run homer in the 11th inning to prevent manager Dusty Baker's club from inching closer to the title. Injuries appear to be the Nationals' greatest opponent, as Daniel Murphy has been out of the lineup for four games with a leg ailment while Sports Illustrated reported Bryce Harper is nursing a shoulder issue, although the reigning NL MVP disputes that claim. Former NL MVP Andrew McCutchen extended his hitting streak to 10 games in Thursday's 3-1 loss for Pittsburgh, its second in just eight outings to drop 4 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot. McCutchen's fortunes have been positive of late, but he is just 4-for-15 in his career versus Friday starter Gio Gonzalez.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (11-10, 4.48 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Jameson Taillon (4-4, 3.39)

Gonzalez suffered his first loss since July 31 after allowing six runs for the second time in three outings in Saturday's 7-3 setback at Atlanta. The 31-year-old looks to rebound versus Pittsburgh, against which he owns a 4-0 record and 2.81 ERA in seven career starts. Gonzalez and the Nationals have cooled off the red-hot Sean Rodriguez, who saw his 10-game hitting streak end on Thursday and is 2-for-9 versus the hurler and 3-for-21 with eight strikeouts against the team.

While Gonzalez endured his first loss in nearly two months, Taillon recorded his first win in over five weeks in Saturday's 10-4 victory at Cincinnati. The 24-year-old yielded three runs and a career-high nine hits in five innings, but the offensive support was more than enough to overcome his 79-pitch outing. Taillon has permitted three earned runs or fewer in 11 of his last 12 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington RHP Mark Melancon, who has converted all 12 save opportunities with his new team, returns to Pittsburgh for the first time since being shuffled prior to the non-waiver trade deadline.

2. Pittsburgh 3B David Freese is 1-for-14 with eight strikeouts in his last six contests.

3. Nationals OF Jayson Werth has driven in a run in four of his last five games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Pirates 3