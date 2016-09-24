Preview: Nationals at Pirates

The champagne remains on ice as the Washington Nationals' magic number is stuck on two to clinch their third National League East title in five years. Washington looks to rebound from an 11-inning loss in the opener and fifth setback in six games overall on Saturday when they continue their three-game series versus the host Pittsburgh Pirates.

Wilson Ramos belted a solo homer in a 6-5 loss on Friday for the Nationals, who need to defeat Pittsburgh and have the second-place New York Mets fall to Philadelphia in order to get the party started. The 29-year-old impending free agent is riding a five-game hitting streak overall and is batting .302 in 29 career outings versus the Pirates. Former NL MVP Andrew McCutchen has recorded two hits in four straight games and is enjoying an 11-game hitting streak for Pittsburgh, which has won seven of nine to reside 3 1/2 games out of the second wild-card spot. Sean Rodriguez had an RBI double on Friday and has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Joe Ross (7-5, 3.48 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Ivan Nova (12-7, 4.19)

Ross returned from a 2 1/2-month absence due to a shoulder injury and allowed one run on six hits in three innings of a 6-2 setback at Atlanta. The 23-year-old was on a pitch count as he worked out the kinks, but is expected to receive a longer leash on Saturday. Ross has split a pair of decisions versus Pittsburgh, yielding four runs in 13 1/3 innings while striking out 18 against two walks.

Nova's feel-good story since joining the Pirates turned the page in the wrong direction as the 29-year-old Dominican permitted five runs on 10 hits in three innings at Cincinnati. Nova, who owns a 5-1 mark with a 2.93 ERA since being acquired from the New York Yankees, has reportedly received a few contract offers from Pittsburgh prior to his impending free agency. Nova has given the home fans a thrill whether it be at Yankee Stadium or PNC Park, posting a 7-2 record with one save this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington RF Bryce Harper has collected four hits in his last two games after a brutal 1-for-23 stretch in his previous nine contests.

2. Pittsburgh 3B Jung Ho Kang is 0-for-8 in his last three games, but has five walks in that span.

3. Nationals 2B Daniel Murphy is expected to miss the remainder of the series as the severity of his strained glute muscle in re-evaluated.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Nationals 2