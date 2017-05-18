Preview: Nationals at Pirates

Josh Bell was pegged by many as a potential breakout player for the Pittsburgh Pirates this season, and the streaky 24-year-old is looking to make good on that label. After belting his team-leading eighth homer, Bell aims to keep the offense going on Thursday afternoon as the Pirates and visiting Washington Nationals play the rubber match of their three-game series at PNC Park.

Bell, who launched a three-run shot in Wednesday's 6-1 victory, has three homers, seven RBIs and four runs scored during his five-game hitting streak on the heels of an 0-for-14 stretch with five strikeouts in his previous five games. Adam Frazier has been swinging a hot bat with seven hits during his last three contests for Pittsburgh, which posted just its third win in 10 outings while Washington sustained its fourth loss in its last five road outings. Two key cogs in the Nationals' high-octane offense were held under wraps with Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman going a combined 0-for-8 on Wednesday to see their impressive batting averages tumble to .376 and .374, respectively. The 32-year-old Zimmerman is mired in a 5-for-31 slump over his last eight games overall and will get his first look at Thursday starter Tyler Glasnow.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, MASN (Washington), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Tanner Roark (3-1, 3.88 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Tyler Glasnow (1-3, 7.98)

Roark, who is vying for his first win since April 26, allowed four runs for the second time in three outings Saturday and required 110 pitches to last just 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision versus Philadelphia. The 30-year-old also walked at least three batters for the fourth time in five outings after issuing just two free passes in his previous three. Roark has fared well in four career appearances versus Pittsburgh, posting a 2-0 mark with a 2.55 ERA and 0.91 WHIP while limiting the Pirates to just a .203 batting average.

Glasnow was shellacked by Arizona in the third inning on Friday, surrendering seven runs on as many hits - including two homers - before being relieved after recording just seven outs. The loss was his second straight for the 23-year-old, who has been taken deep four times over his last three games after yielding just one homer in the previous four. Glasnow has limited experience versus Washington, although Anthony Rendon is 2-for-2 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington OF Jayson Werth has reached base in each of his last 10 contests.

2. Pittsburgh SS Jordy Mercer has recorded a hit in three straight games after a 1-for-15 stretch in his previous five.

3. Washington's Michael Taylor is hitting .328 since taking over full-time CF duties in the wake of Adam Eaton's injury.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Pirates 2