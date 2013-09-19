Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg now has been pushed back to Saturday. He was scheduled to start Thursday, but the right-hander’s throwing session on Wednesday concerned manager Davey Johnson, who made the move. “When he was throwing, he thought it was hard to get loose,” Johnson said late Wednesday. “So, when I heard that, he’ll pitch Saturday.” Strasburg missed his last start due to forearm tightness, and the Nationals are being careful with him.

1B Adam LaRoche went 1-for-4 in Wednesday’s loss and reached base for the 14th time in 15 games. He’s batting .298 (14-for-47) during that stretch in what’s been a frustrating season for him. He said the Nats now know what they’ve got to do. “Right now, we can’t afford to lose any [games],” LaRoche said.

CF Denard Span extended his hitting streak to 29 games with a leadoff single to center in the seventh off RHP Luis Ayala. That’s the longest in the majors this year and one shy of 3B Ryan Zimmerman’s team record, set four years ago.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will move up a day and take the Thursday start versus Miami instead of RHP Stephen Strasburg, a move the team announced after Wednesday’s loss versus the Braves. Gonzalez hasn’t had much luck in Washington since the All-Star break, winning only one time in six starts at home despite a strong 2.27 ERA.

RHP Ross Ohlendorf breezed through the first five innings against the Braves Wednesday night. He allowed just one hit and no runs, but Atlanta homered twice for three runs in the sixth to take the lead and give Ohlendorf (4-1) his first loss of the year. “I don’t think it was one of those cases where he completely ran out of gas,” Johnson said.