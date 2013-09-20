Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg (forearm stiffness) had a second start pushed back two days (to Saturday). The Nationals were expecting him to pitch then after a good throwing session on Thursday.

RF Bryce Harper hit a three-run homer in the first inning of Thursday’s series opener with the Marlins -- a 3-2 win. That was his first home run this month -- his last coming on Aug. 29, also versus Miami. “You have to have fun in those situations, and I thrive off of playing in pressure situations,” he said.

CF Denard Span saw his 29-game hitting streak end in Thursday’s 3-2 win over the Marlins. That was the longest streak in the majors this year and came up just one game short of the Nationals’ team record. And it clearly meant a lot to the veteran. “It was unbelievable,” he said. “ It was like a roller-coaster, especially these last 10 days or so. It was a lot of fun. It gave me added motivation, to come to the field to try to extend it.”

LHP Matthew Spann was acquired by the Nationals Thursday from the Tampa Bay Rays as the player to be named later in the David DeJesus trade. That deal took place on Aug. 23. He pitched in Single-A this year and went 4-3 with a 2.87 ERA in 19 games (four starts) for Bowling Green.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann continues his quest for a 20-win season. Zimmerman, 18-8 this season, is 2-0 versus the Marlins, having beaten them twice back in the first few weeks of the season last April.

LHP Gio Gonzalez improved to 11-7 with a 3-2 win Thursday on his 28th birthday. He went six innings and gave up two runs, working in an out of a few jams to help the Nationals get the victory. “The good news is we got the win,” he said. “It’s a very important win.”