Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg got the start against the Marlins in the second game. His start had been pushed back twice after he experienced some forearm tightness while throwing in New York on the last road trip. He gave up six hits and allowed two runs but did not figure in the decision. “I went out there and competed. I gave it everything I had,” he said. “My changeup got better as the game went along.”

RHP Tanner Roark, a rookie from the University of Illinois, will get the start on Monday when the Nationals began a series in St. Louis. Roark won his last six decisions with Triple-A Syracuse before being called to the big leagues, so he has won 13 straight decisions. It will be his first career appearance against the Cardinals. He beat the Braves in his last start.

RHP Erik Davis, a rookie from Stanford, pitched a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts in the first game Sunday. Davis lowered his ERA to 3.12. “He is locating the ball really well,” said manager Davey Johnson. “He has had some real good outings. He has a good sinker.”

2B Anthony Rendon got the start in the second game Sunday after he did not play in the first game. He was 1-for-4 and is now hitting .253 after the rookie hit .354 in his first 99 big league at-bats. He now has 339 career at-bats in the bigs.

2B Steve Lombardozzi got the start in the first game Sunday. He had one of the four hits for Washington and upped his average to .254. He had a pinch-hit in the nightcap to help the Nats take a 3-2 lead in the sixth.

1B Tyler Moore got the start in the second game Sunday. Moore has seen very little action as manager Davey Johnson has gone with veteran Adam LaRoche down the stretch as the Nationals try to make a late playoff push. Moore was hitless in one at-bat and is hitting .220. If and when the Nationals are eliminated, look for Moore to start at first.

1B Adam LaRoche, who entered the second game Sunday on defense, had a walk in the seventh. His power has betrayed him down the stretch. He has not gone deep since Sept. 12 and he has just two homers since Aug. 17. He has 20 homers this year. If and when the Nationals are knocked out of the pennant race, look for Tyler Moore to play first base some games instead of LaRoche.

RHP Dan Haren got the start in the first game Sunday and gave up two homers and three runs in six innings as he took the loss. He is now 9-14 with an ERA of 4.87 as he pitched his final home game of the year.

LHP Xavier Cedeno got a double-play groundball as he got two outs in the first game. He lowered his ERA to 1.69. “That is the good news,” said manager Davey Johnson.

3B Ryan Zimmerman had two hits, including his team-high 26th homer, in the first game Sunday. His average climbed to .282 as he has thrived in the No. 2 spot in the order in recent weeks. He has 11 homers this month. Zimmerman had one hit in five at-bats in the nightcap Sunday.

SS Ian Desmond singled and stole second in the seventh inning of the second game Sunday. It was the 20th steal of the season for Desmond, an All-Star in 2012. He also has 20 homers and it is the third time a Washington player has reached 20-20 in a season. Desmond also pulled it off last year. “A lot of good things happened in that game,” he said. Desmond got his 21st steal on a double steal with Eury Perez in the ninth inning of the nightcap, then Wilson Ramos had his grounder to third muffed by Chris Coghlan as Perez scored the winning run. He has been bothered by a sore hamstring and once the Nationals are eliminated, if they are, expect to see someone else at short.

RHP Ryan Mattheus continues to struggle against left-handed batters. He recorded an out and allowed a run in a 4-2 loss to the Marlins in the first game Sunday. “He has struggled versus lefties. He has the ability,” said manager Davey Johnson.

C Wilson Ramos got the start in the second game Sunday after he did not play in the first game. His grounder to third was misplayed by Chris Coghlan with one out in the ninth as Eury Perez came in to score and give Washington a 5-4 win the nightcap Sunday. If and when the Nationals are eliminated, Ramos most likely will get some rest after being used nearly every game down the stretch.

SS Zach Walters had two hits in first two big league at bats but was retired in his third at-bat on Sunday in the first game as a pinch-hitter. He hit 29 homers this year for Triple-A Syracuse. Walters would seem a good candidate to make the big league roster next year as a utility player. Walter could see action at short if and when the Nationals are eliminated.