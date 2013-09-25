Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LF Bryce Harper snapped an 0-for-10 skid with a fourth-inning single, but he appeared to hurt his knee while fouling a pitch off in the sixth inning. Manager Davey Johnson said Harper will play Wednesday if healthy, adding he will use his best lineup because St. Louis is fighting for a division title.

RHP Tanner Roark ate the first loss of his MLB career and it was the loss that officially eliminated Washington from playoff contention. Roark allowed nine hits and four runs over five innings, including a two-run homer by Carlos Beltran in the fifth that put St. Louis ahead for good. “I didn’t have fastball command and they’re going to hit your mistakes when you get behind in the count,” he said.

RF Jayson Werth clubbed a two-run homer in the first, his 24th homer of the year, but came up empty in his three other at-bats. He left the tying run at second in the eighth with a bouncer to third and the Nationals never got another man on base after that. Werth’s homer was his 18th against right-handers.

LHP Gio Gonzalez has feasted on NL Central opposition, which he faces Wednesday in St. Louis. He’s 9-0 in 14 starts against the Central since joining Washington last year, and the team is 13-1. Gonzalez will have an additional advantage in this one -- the Cardinals are six games under .500 in contests started by left-handers this year.

3B Ryan Zimmerman notched an RBI in his third straight game, with a groundout in the eighth inning, but was hitless in four at-bats. It’s the third time since Sept. 7 that Zimmerman has knocked in runs in three consecutive games. He has 78 RBI.