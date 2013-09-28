Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg gave up two runs and six hits in seven innings in his final start of the season, his career-high 30th. Strasburg was 15-6 last season, but manager Davey Johnson believes he has been a better pitcher despite his 8-9 record this season. “I think he has learned more about himself and the kind of pitcher he is,” Johnson said. “I think at times last year he was trying to be too much of a strikeout pitcher. He is a really good pitcher who has a tremendous command.” Strasburg also had a career-high 183 innings after being shut down with 159 1/3 innings in 2012. “A lot of good milestones,” Johnson said. “It’s been a good year for him. It’s also been a learning year, too.”

RF Jayson Werth reached base four times and hit a tie-breaking three-run home run in the fifth inning Friday to extend his strong final four months. Since coming off the disabled list June 4, Werth is hitting .335 with 22 doubles, 21 homers and 72 RBIs in 101 games. Werth also singled, walked twice and scored a run.

RHP Dan Haren will make his final start of the season Saturday looking to extend his streak of double-digit victory seasons to nine. Haren (9-14) has won at least 10 games every season since 2005, when he was a full-time member of a starting rotation for the first time his career in Oakland. Haren had a career-high 16 victories in his first season in Arizona in 2008 and had 16 with the Los Angeles Angels in 2011. Haren has a 3.62 ERA in his last 14 starts after posting a 6.15 ERA in his first 19. He is 1-1 in two career starts against the D-backs, winning in 2004 and losing in 2012. Haren will be a free agent this winter after signing a one-year, $13 million deal with the Nationals last winter.

LHP Gio Gonzalez or RHP Tanner Roark will start the final game of the season Sunday, manager Davey Johnson said Friday. Johnson has a 1,370-1,070 career record as manager and told some players he would like to finish 300 games above .500. He is retiring after this three-game series. “I said, ‘Three hundred sounds like a good number. Maybe we can get that,'” Johnson said Friday afternoon. “Gio knows it. If we win a couple, he’ll go home. If we go 1-1, he’ll take the ball. It’s kind of complicated and stupid.” Later in the interview, Johnson said Roark “probably” would start.