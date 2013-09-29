Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

1B Adam LaRoche (strained biceps) will not play in the final two games of the season, Nationals manager Dave Johnson said, after revealing the injury on Saturday. “He’s done,” Johnson said. LaRoche, who tied for sixth in the National League MVP voting with 33 homers and 100 RBIs last season, has 20 homers and 60 RBIs this season in the first year of a two-year contract that will pay him $12 million in 2014.

RHP Dan Haren finished 10-14 and made his 30th start in a 2-0 victory on Saturday, extending his streaks of double-digit victories and 30-plus starts to nine years. Haren, who signed a one-year, $13 million free agent deal in the offseason, won six of his final nine starts after struggling with a 5.61 ERA at the All-Star break. “It’s been a tough, emotional, mental year for me,” said Haren, who had 37 victories in his 2 1/2 seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2008 to 2010. “The mental side of it just crushed me this year. I‘m happy with the way I finished up, but I will still always have that guilt about the way it started and the expectations not met.”

LHP Gio Gonzalez was scratched from his Sunday start after Washington won Saturday to ensure manager Davey Johnson will finish at least 300 games above .500 in his career. RHP Tanner Roark will start instead. Johnson is 1,372-1,070 with Roark’s start remaining. Roark, who has never faced the Arizona Diamondbacks, is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA in his four starts since joining the rotation in September. Promoted to the majors for the first time on Aug. 7, Roark made his first nine appearances in relief.

LHP Ross Detwiler (pinched never) is throwing in the Nationals’ instructional league program to prepare for his 2014 return. “He’s throwing the ball good,” Johnson said. “Pitching at 92 to 95 (mph).” Detwiler, 2-7 with a 4.04 ERA in 13 starts, has missed four months with the pinched nerve and a strained oblique muscle. He is expected to make two appearances in the instructional league program. “No back problems whatsoever. That’s a good sign,” Johnson said. “I think he is going to have enough mound work to give us a fair idea if he is going to hold up. If it was going to be a problem, it would have acted up by now.”

C Wilson Ramos was 0-for-3 with a walk on Saturday, a day after hitting his career-high 16th home run of the season in an 8-4 victory at Arizona. “There is no doubt about it,” manager Davey Johnson said when asked if he believed Ramos was poised for a breakout 2014. “His numbers have been phenomenal. He’s a great receiver. He’s always been a good hitter. This year, he put up some numbers that every catcher in the league would take.” Ramos has 16 homers and 59 RBIs in 78 games. He spent two months on the disabled list with a hamstring injury.